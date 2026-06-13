ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Their Child Die In Roof Collapse In UP Village

Firozabad: A couple and their young daughter lost their lives while their two other daughters were among the three people who were injured on Saturday morning in a roof collapse which was caused by heavy rains and strong winds in Uttar Pradesh.

The collapse of the concrete roof trapped the family in their house in Shekhupur village resulting in the tragedy. The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Sidhpura police station in Kasganj district and left the villagers in a pall of gloom.

According to officials, one Veerbhan who lived in the house was among those who died while his wife Neelam and their daughter Kavya were also buried under the rubble. Two other daughters of the couple Kajal and Kiran were among those who were wounded in the incident and were hospitalised for treatment. According to officials the injured were referred to a medical center for treatment.