Couple, Their Child Die In Roof Collapse In UP Village
A couple and their young daughter lost their lives today morning and three people were injured in a roof collapse in Uttar Pradesh.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Firozabad: A couple and their young daughter lost their lives while their two other daughters were among the three people who were injured on Saturday morning in a roof collapse which was caused by heavy rains and strong winds in Uttar Pradesh.
The collapse of the concrete roof trapped the family in their house in Shekhupur village resulting in the tragedy. The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Sidhpura police station in Kasganj district and left the villagers in a pall of gloom.
According to officials, one Veerbhan who lived in the house was among those who died while his wife Neelam and their daughter Kavya were also buried under the rubble. Two other daughters of the couple Kajal and Kiran were among those who were wounded in the incident and were hospitalised for treatment. According to officials the injured were referred to a medical center for treatment.
Kasganj District Magistrate Pranay Singh said that the incident occurred in the Shekhupur village when a couple and their children were asleep in the house. " The house collapse resulted in the death of husband, wife, and one daughter. The injured children were referred to a medical center for treatment and their condition is reported to be out of danger. Arrangements are being made for better medical treatment for the injured. All possible assistance will be provided to the affected family."
The administration has assured the affected family all possible assistance. Earlier after the roof collapsed, a large number of locals gathered at the scene. The local villagers informed the police and the local administration about the incident. A police party from the Sidhpura station reached the spot as soon as the news was received about the incident.
The local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) also visited the site and a rescue operation was launched in presence of officials to pull out the bodies and the injured from the debris.
Also Read