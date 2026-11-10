UP Cop Attempts To Die By Suicide Over Seized Firecrackers, Accuses SHO, BJP MLA Of Harassment
Head constable Vishal Singh, posted at Nichlaul police station, was found unconscious on the police station premises late on Sunday night.
By PTI
Published : November 10, 2026 at 12:29 AM IST|
Updated : November 10, 2026 at 12:35 AM IST
Maharajganj: A 33-year-old head constable attempted to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance following an alleged dispute with his seniors over seized firecrackers on Diwali night, police said on Monday.
Head constable Vishal Singh, posted at Nichlaul police station, was found unconscious on the police station premises late on Sunday night.
He was initially taken to a government hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Maharajganj. His condition is reported to be improving.
Before the incident, Singh had shared a note as his WhatsApp status, accusing the station house officer (SHO) and other personnel of harassing him over the seized firecrackers.
In the note, Singh alleged that around 40 per cent of the seized firecrackers had been taken away and some of the remaining stock was handed over to an accused, identified as Kausman Ali, allegedly under pressure from the SHO.
He further claimed that he was humiliated by being accused of theft of the firecrackers.
The constable in the note named SHO Yogendra Rai, constables Manish Singh and Anand Singh, BJP MLA Premsagar Patel, Vishal Yadav, Bholu Yadav and Alok Sharma, accusing them of harassment.
Singh also claimed that a police person named Vishal Sharma had recorded a video of the alleged distribution of firecrackers on his mobile phone.
The allegations are yet to be independently verified, and the versions of the persons named in the note were not immediately available.
Circle Officer (Nichlaul) Ravindra Kumar Singh said the head constable had been under mental distress and that an investigation was underway.
"Further action will be taken after completion of the inquiry," he said. Meanwhile, no response could be obtained from Premsagar Patel, the BJP MLA from Siswa assembly constituency in Maharajganj district.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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