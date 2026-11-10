ETV Bharat / state

UP Cop Attempts To Die By Suicide Over Seized Firecrackers, Accuses SHO, BJP MLA Of Harassment

Maharajganj: A 33-year-old head constable attempted to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance following an alleged dispute with his seniors over seized firecrackers on Diwali night, police said on Monday.

Head constable Vishal Singh, posted at Nichlaul police station, was found unconscious on the police station premises late on Sunday night.

He was initially taken to a government hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Maharajganj. His condition is reported to be improving.

Before the incident, Singh had shared a note as his WhatsApp status, accusing the station house officer (SHO) and other personnel of harassing him over the seized firecrackers.

In the note, Singh alleged that around 40 per cent of the seized firecrackers had been taken away and some of the remaining stock was handed over to an accused, identified as Kausman Ali, allegedly under pressure from the SHO.

He further claimed that he was humiliated by being accused of theft of the firecrackers.

The constable in the note named SHO Yogendra Rai, constables Manish Singh and Anand Singh, BJP MLA Premsagar Patel, Vishal Yadav, Bholu Yadav and Alok Sharma, accusing them of harassment.