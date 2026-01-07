ETV Bharat / state

UP Constable, Woman Wushu Coach Booked For Blackmail

Varanasi: Following an order of a Jabalpur court, a Laxman Award-winning Wushu player, currently serving as a constable in the Uttar Pradesh police, has been booked along with a female Wushu coach in a serious blackmail case.

It is learnt that Suraj Yadav, posted at Parade Kothi of Englishia Line in Varanasi, had lured a female Wushu coach, who was married, from Jabalpur into an illicit relationship. When her husband and 25-year-old son protested against this, she asked them to leave the house. The son, an international-level Wushu player, reportedly retired from the sport after news about the illicit relationship between her mother and Yadav surfaced.

Distressed, the woman's husband, Manoj Gupta, filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh sports department, the Central government and the Indian Wushu Federation, demanding that both be banned from Wushu to maintain morality and purity of the sport.