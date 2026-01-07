UP Constable, Woman Wushu Coach Booked For Blackmail
Suraj Yadav, a Laxman Award-winning Wushu player, had an illicit relationship with a married female Wushu coach from Jabalpur. Her husband had filed a complaint.
Varanasi: Following an order of a Jabalpur court, a Laxman Award-winning Wushu player, currently serving as a constable in the Uttar Pradesh police, has been booked along with a female Wushu coach in a serious blackmail case.
It is learnt that Suraj Yadav, posted at Parade Kothi of Englishia Line in Varanasi, had lured a female Wushu coach, who was married, from Jabalpur into an illicit relationship. When her husband and 25-year-old son protested against this, she asked them to leave the house. The son, an international-level Wushu player, reportedly retired from the sport after news about the illicit relationship between her mother and Yadav surfaced.
Distressed, the woman's husband, Manoj Gupta, filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh sports department, the Central government and the Indian Wushu Federation, demanding that both be banned from Wushu to maintain morality and purity of the sport.
Angered by this, Yadav and the female coach hatched a criminal conspiracy against Gupta and sent a pen drive with an obscene video of Yadav and his partner in a hotel room, and threatened him to make the video viral. Gupta was asked to give a divorce to his wife and transfer Rs 10 lakh to her account. He was also pressured to withdraw the complaints and is being intimidated with death threats.
Taking cognisance of the complaint filed by Advocate Bhupendra Tiwari on behalf of Gupta, the First Class Judicial Magistrate ordered on December 22 the registration of a case of extortion against Yadav and the complainant's wife, terming the matter a grave offence and a crime of moral turpitude.
A copy of the court order has been submitted to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Uttar Pradesh, the principal secretary for Home Affairs and the sports director, demanding that the act constitutes clear grounds for immediate suspension and a departmental inquiry under the UP Police Officers of the Subordinate Ranks (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 1991.
