ETV Bharat / state

UP: Come October 15, There’ll Be Strictness About ‘Use By Date’ On Sweet Boxes In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Starting October 15, 2026, the Food Safety Department in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district will make it mandatory for all sweet vendors in the district to display a 'use by date' on sweet boxes.

Before implementing this new provision, the department has initiated an awareness campaign to inform shopkeepers about the rule. To this end, 18 teams led by 18 Food Safety Officers have been constituted in the district.

The 18 teams are visiting various areas and meeting traders dealing in sweets and food products. Along with informing traders about the new rule, they are explaining why it is essential to mark the “use by date” on sweet boxes and how to comply with this requirement.

During these inspections, officials are checking the quality of food items available at the establishments. Additionally, they are observing the methods used to prepare the food products. Inspections are being conducted to assess the cleanliness of the establishment and to verify whether prescribed regulations are being followed — from the preparation of food items to their storage.