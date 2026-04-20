ETV Bharat / state

'Invaders Failed To Break Or Bend India's Eternal Faith', Says Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath speaking at the function ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the Somnath Swabhiman Yatra in Lucknow as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward simultaneously with its glorious Sanatan heritage and into a new era of modern development. Despite centuries of invasions, the Sanatan faith remained steadfast and today, with the spirit of "Yato Dharmastato Jayah," is re-establishing itself at the pinnacle of self-respect". Referring to the historic revival of the Somnath Temple, the Chief Minister recalled the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Rajendra Prasad and said, "The cultural renaissance has reached new heights". Flagging off the Somnath Swabhiman Yatra, he described it as a symbol of India's faith, unity, and cultural consciousness. The Chief Minister said, "India's eternal culture has been attacked for centuries, but the attackers could neither break nor bend India's faith." He said the invaders looted India's wealth, desecrated temples, and attacked the eternal faith, but the unwavering faith of India's eternal religion stood strong with the saffron flag. "Today, 1,000 years later, we see India's eternal faith moving forward with determination, keeping pace with the world, while no trace of the invaders remains on this earth. This is the clarion call of 'Yato Dharmastato Jayah'. The same eternal faith that the invaders' barbarity could not stop, could not break, and could not subdue, is being celebrated today as the Somnath Swabhiman Festival," he said.