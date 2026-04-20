'Invaders Failed To Break Or Bend India's Eternal Faith', Says Yogi Adityanath
The CM said the revival of Somnath Temple was a result of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's steadfast determination and honest efforts.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST|
Updated : April 20, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the Somnath Swabhiman Yatra in Lucknow as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward simultaneously with its glorious Sanatan heritage and into a new era of modern development. Despite centuries of invasions, the Sanatan faith remained steadfast and today, with the spirit of "Yato Dharmastato Jayah," is re-establishing itself at the pinnacle of self-respect".
Referring to the historic revival of the Somnath Temple, the Chief Minister recalled the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Rajendra Prasad and said, "The cultural renaissance has reached new heights".
Flagging off the Somnath Swabhiman Yatra, he described it as a symbol of India's faith, unity, and cultural consciousness. The Chief Minister said, "India's eternal culture has been attacked for centuries, but the attackers could neither break nor bend India's faith."
He said the invaders looted India's wealth, desecrated temples, and attacked the eternal faith, but the unwavering faith of India's eternal religion stood strong with the saffron flag. "Today, 1,000 years later, we see India's eternal faith moving forward with determination, keeping pace with the world, while no trace of the invaders remains on this earth. This is the clarion call of 'Yato Dharmastato Jayah'. The same eternal faith that the invaders' barbarity could not stop, could not break, and could not subdue, is being celebrated today as the Somnath Swabhiman Festival," he said.
The Chief Minister said in independent India, every Indian desired that the country should achieve not only political independence but also cultural freedom. "Continuous efforts were made to achieve the goal, and many voices were raised. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the son of Mother India, the architect of India's integrity, and the Iron Man, upon seeing the plight of the Somnath Temple, resolved to fully renovate it and re-establish the temple of Lord Somnath, the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas, in a dignified manner. However, the country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, stood in the way. He desired that this work not be undertaken but Sardar Patel's efforts ensured the temple's completion," he said.
Adityanath said, the shrine's organizing committee had invited the then President, Dr Rajendra Prasad for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, but the Congress government and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru again stated in writing that the President should not participate in the event, as it would be contrary to the spirit of secularism.
"On one hand, the Congress government was taking appeasement to its extreme by implementing Article 370 in Kashmir and laying the foundation for terrorism, on the other, it was opposing the restoration and consecration ceremony of the Somnath Temple, a symbol of the eternal faith", he said.
The Chief Minister said that the work pioneered by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Dr Rajendra Prasad in independent India is being taken to new heights under the leadrship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'This is a programme to advance India's self-respect, the pride of the eternal faith, and our cultural heritage. Around 10-11 years ago, no one could have imagined that a grand Ram Temple would be built in Ayodhya. Today, wherever every Indian goes in the country or the world, one voice resonates - Jai Shri Ram. Whether at home or abroad, when any Indian hears the name Ayodhya, they automatically exclaim Jai Shri Ram and immediately express their desire to visit Ayodhya," he said.
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हमारी सनातन आस्था अजर-अमर और अविनाशी है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 19, 2026
आज पूरा देश यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन और नेतृत्व में अपनी गौरवशाली विरासत के संरक्षण के साथ-साथ आधुनिक विकास के नए युग में प्रवेश कर रहा है।
'सोमनाथ स्वाभिमान पर्व' के अंतर्गत आज लखनऊ में आयोजित 'सोमनाथ… pic.twitter.com/EcwvRtSx2r
The Somnath Swabhiman Yatra is a special, free train pilgrimage taking over 1,000 devotees from Uttar Pradesh to the historic Somnath Temple in Gujarat. The Yatra is part of the broader Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which commemorates 1,000 years of resilience since the 1026 AD attack on the temple by Mahmud of Ghazni.
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