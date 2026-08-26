ETV Bharat / state

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Free Bus Travel For Women On Raksha Bandhan, Lifetime Free Travel For 60+ Women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a selfie during the launch of the 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra' scheme, which provides free bus travel to elderly women ( Etv Bharat )

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced free bus travel for women for three days and lifetime free travel for women aged 60 and above on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Under the initiative, women will be able to travel free of cost on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and city buses on August 27, 28 and 29. Women aged 60 and above will subsequently be entitled to lifetime free travel on buses across Uttar Pradesh by showing an identity card as proof of age.

The scheme has been named the Lokmata Ahilyabai Matri Shakti Nishulk Bus Yatra. During an event at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, the chief minister distributed symbolic free-travel cards to 11 women and interacted with five beneficiaries. He also flagged off buses offering the free travel facility.

On the occasion, women were presented Raksha Bandhan kits containing a saree and sweets.

Yogi Adityanath said every woman, mother and daughter would be able to travel free with an accompanying passenger on UPSRTC or city buses for three days during Raksha Bandhan.

"After this, women above 60 years of age will be able to travel free of cost throughout their lives by showing an identity card," he said, adding that the facility would be available for travel anywhere within Uttar Pradesh without any fare.

The chief minister also announced plans to construct hostels for working women across the state. Hostels with a capacity to accommodate around 500 working women are being constructed in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Jhansi under the name of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

Yogi claimed that the security and welfare situation for women in Uttar Pradesh had improved significantly since 2017. He said the state now has Mission Shakti centres, an AI-based Safe City network in urban areas and an integrated 1090 and 112 emergency response system.