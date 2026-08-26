UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Free Bus Travel For Women On Raksha Bandhan, Lifetime Free Travel For 60+ Women
On the occasion, women were presented Raksha Bandhan kits containing a saree and sweets.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced free bus travel for women for three days and lifetime free travel for women aged 60 and above on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Under the initiative, women will be able to travel free of cost on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and city buses on August 27, 28 and 29. Women aged 60 and above will subsequently be entitled to lifetime free travel on buses across Uttar Pradesh by showing an identity card as proof of age.
The scheme has been named the Lokmata Ahilyabai Matri Shakti Nishulk Bus Yatra. During an event at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, the chief minister distributed symbolic free-travel cards to 11 women and interacted with five beneficiaries. He also flagged off buses offering the free travel facility.
On the occasion, women were presented Raksha Bandhan kits containing a saree and sweets.
Yogi Adityanath said every woman, mother and daughter would be able to travel free with an accompanying passenger on UPSRTC or city buses for three days during Raksha Bandhan.
"After this, women above 60 years of age will be able to travel free of cost throughout their lives by showing an identity card," he said, adding that the facility would be available for travel anywhere within Uttar Pradesh without any fare.
The chief minister also announced plans to construct hostels for working women across the state. Hostels with a capacity to accommodate around 500 working women are being constructed in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Jhansi under the name of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.
Yogi claimed that the security and welfare situation for women in Uttar Pradesh had improved significantly since 2017. He said the state now has Mission Shakti centres, an AI-based Safe City network in urban areas and an integrated 1090 and 112 emergency response system.
He said women beat police officers had been deployed for the first time in the state and that the number of women police personnel had increased from around 10,000 in 2017 to 45,000. With the ongoing recruitment process, the figure is expected to cross 50,000, he said.
The chief minister also spoke about the creation of three women police battalions named after freedom fighters and women warriors Uda Devi Pasi, Avanti Bai Lodhi and Jhalkari Bai Kori.
Talking about the welfare schemes, Yogi said the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana provides support to girls from birth through graduation, while the Samuhik Vivah Yojana provides financial assistance for marriage. He also announced that around 50,000 women pursuing undergraduate studies would be provided scooters in October or November.
He said schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana were helping address maternal and child nutrition, while the Ujjwala scheme had helped eliminate smoke from kitchens. Housing and sanitation schemes, he added, had improved women's safety, dignity and living conditions.
The chief minister further said women were participating in agriculture, animal husbandry, food processing, handicrafts, retail and other local economic activities. Women associated with self-help groups are also being trained in drone technology for agricultural applications, he said.
Yogi said women were also making progress in sports and other fields. He cited the example of Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector Asmita Dey, who won a gold medal for the country, and said the state had provided her with the right environment and platform.
Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said women had been provided free bus travel during Raksha Bandhan since 2017. The announcement was warmly received by elderly women attending the event. Speaking to ETV Bharat, several beneficiaries said bus fares had often prevented them from travelling to meet relatives or visit religious destinations.
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