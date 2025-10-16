ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls | Congress, RJD Say Fake Voting Should Be Allowed: Yogi Adityanath

Patna: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit out at Congress and the RJD, saying they are for fake voting in Bihar, where voting for the Assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Yogi joined the Bihar election campaign. Addressing a public rally in Danapur, Patna, he said that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar not only share a connection but also a common heritage, which is one of soul, culture and commitment. He likened this relationship to the enduring bond between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

He claimed that from 1990 to 2005, everyone was aware of Bihar’s period of Jungle Raj and family rule. "You must have seen the people who turned Bihar — a land of spiritual knowledge — into a land of crime and dynasty politics, creating an identity crisis for our youth. The kind of chaos that was spread here in the name of development is no secret to anyone,” he said.

He added that, over the past 20 years, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has removed Bihar's stigma of misrule. He called on voters to support the double-engine government and reinforce this progress.

Development versus Goons

He said, "To disrupt this new competition of development in Bihar, the RJD, Congress, and their allies in the INDI alliance have once again started mischief and this time, it is the debate of 'development versus goons'. The RJD and the Congress have started a new argument centered around goons. They want to achieve their goal of conducting fake voting."