Bihar Polls | Congress, RJD Say Fake Voting Should Be Allowed: Yogi Adityanath
Yogi said that the NDA government in Bihar has liberated the state from being under 'Jungle Raj' and dynastic politics.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Patna: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit out at Congress and the RJD, saying they are for fake voting in Bihar, where voting for the Assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.
Yogi joined the Bihar election campaign. Addressing a public rally in Danapur, Patna, he said that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar not only share a connection but also a common heritage, which is one of soul, culture and commitment. He likened this relationship to the enduring bond between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.
He claimed that from 1990 to 2005, everyone was aware of Bihar’s period of Jungle Raj and family rule. "You must have seen the people who turned Bihar — a land of spiritual knowledge — into a land of crime and dynasty politics, creating an identity crisis for our youth. The kind of chaos that was spread here in the name of development is no secret to anyone,” he said.
He added that, over the past 20 years, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has removed Bihar's stigma of misrule. He called on voters to support the double-engine government and reinforce this progress.
Development versus Goons
He said, "To disrupt this new competition of development in Bihar, the RJD, Congress, and their allies in the INDI alliance have once again started mischief and this time, it is the debate of 'development versus goons'. The RJD and the Congress have started a new argument centered around goons. They want to achieve their goal of conducting fake voting."
"Every voter has been given an identity, and only after showing their ID card can they participate in voting. The NDA government supports this, but the Congress, the RJD, and their allies say that fake voting should be allowed. Should they be given the right to indulge in fake voting? Should foreign infiltrators be allowed to come and rob the rights of Bihar's Dalits, the poor, and the citizens?" Adityanath added.
Adityanath claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, mafias have been eliminated. He said RJD's allies once fueled anarchy there but are now diminished. He stated that their properties have even been seized and used to build homes for the poor.
Adityanath said, "The double-engine government should be re-established in Bihar, and under its leadership, the pace of Bihar's development should continue to accelerate. The kind of work done by the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in the last 20 years must continue. I have come here today to appeal to my brothers and sisters of Bihar to ensure that this momentum remains unbroken."
After the Danapur rally, Yogi Adityanath arrived in Saharsa, where he maintained his strong criticism of RJD and Congress. He said, "The welfare of the poor was never the focus for Congress or RJD. Their focus was always serving their families."
He said while addressing a rally, "When Congress strangled democracy, it was Bihar that stood up against it. Today, the RJD has mortgaged itself to that same Congress. These people are the ones betraying the dreams of Jayaprakash Narayan."
