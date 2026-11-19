ETV Bharat / state

UP CM Slams SP Over Boy's Death During Akhilesh Yadav's Gorakhpur Yatra

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Samajwadi Party over the death of a 13-year-old boy during its chief Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur, calling the party synonymous with hooliganism and lawlessness and vowing action against those responsible.

Addressing a programme in Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, Adityanath recalled Wednesday's incident in which Aryavardhan, son of local BJP leader Onkar Singh, was allegedly run over by an excavator during the roadshow. Questioning the circumstances that led to the child's death, he said, "What was the fault of that innocent boy, barely 13 years old?" He alleged that the SP had made the child a victim of its roadshow.

Targeting the opposition party, the chief minister said the SP represented hooliganism, anarchy, riots and curfew. He accused it of having links with mafia elements and repeatedly betraying and exploiting the people. "Like a dog's tail can never be straightened, these goons and mafia cannot be reformed unless they are straightened with a stick," he said.

Adityanath claimed that his government had brought hooliganism under control and would take further action against those indulging in such activities. He described the boy's death as brutal and questioned the silence of those allegedly supporting mafia elements and hooliganism, saying they had not even offered condolences to the bereaved family.

"I express my condolences over the death of this innocent boy. I am also going to meet his family this evening and express my sympathy," he said. The chief minister said he had directed the administration to identify those who had created disorder on the roads and ensure they were punished.

The chief minister further said that roads in Uttar Pradesh were constructed for the convenience of the public and not to facilitate chaos by SP and Congress workers. "Good roads have not been built so that goons of the SP and Congress come and create disorder. If anyone tries to display mafia behaviour again, there will be no delay in crushing that mafia," he warned.