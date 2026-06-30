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UP CM Announces Name Change Of Moradabad Area After Ex-Cong MLA Active In Ram Temple Movement

Moradabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that the Linepar area in Moradabad will be named after Dau Dayal Khanna, a former Congress MLA who was also associated with the Ram temple movement in Ayodhya.

Speaking about Khanna, Adityanath said that his Guru Mahant Avaidyanath served as the president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yajna Samiti, which was formed in 1983, while Khanna remained associated with the entire movement as its general secretary.

He (Khanna) dedicated his entire life to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The government is taking this decision to honour his contribution, Adityanath said. The chief minister made the announcement in Moradabad, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 63 development projects worth over Rs 365 crore.