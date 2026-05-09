ETV Bharat / state

Clash Over DJ Music, Chicken Leg Piece Claims One Life At Uttar Pradesh Wedding

Gorakhpur: A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradersh's Gorakhpur ended in a tragedy after a dispute over DJ music and food sparked a violent clash between members of the bride's and groom's families, leaving one dead and another injured, police said.

The incident occurred at a marriage hall under the limits of Shahpur Police Station during the wedding ceremony of a municipal corporation employee's daughter.

According to police and eyewitnesses, tension began after an argument broke out over songs being played at the wedding. The situation escalated further during dinner when a 'baraati' allegedly objected to not being served a chicken leg piece.

Soon after, members from both sides allegedly began pelting stones and attacking each other with belts, bamboo sticks and swords, creating panic inside the venue.

Guests were seen running for safety amid the chaos.