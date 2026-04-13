ETV Bharat / state

UP: Chased By Relatives, Man Fleeing With Minor Sister-in-Law Rams Car Into Them; 3 Dead

Kanpur: A man allegedly fleeing with his minor sister-in-law rammed his car into relatives and their friend chasing them on motorcycles, leaving three of them dead near Korwa village here, police said on Monday.

The car also hit a motorcycle passing by, leaving four members of a family seriously injured. The accident occurred on the Banda-Kanpur road on Sunday night when the car driver, identified as Deepak Soni, was allegedly fleeing with his minor sister-in-law after an altercation. The victims were chasing the car and had overtaken it when Deepak Soni rammed into them, police said.

Police said the drama on the road followed a family dispute. "Preliminary findings suggest the driver may have deliberately rammed the motorcycles chasing his car," SHO of Bindki police station Pramod Kumar Rao said. The car driver is absconding, police said.