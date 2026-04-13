UP: Chased By Relatives, Man Fleeing With Minor Sister-in-Law Rams Car Into Them; 3 Dead
The accident occurred on Banda-Kanpur road on Sunday night when car driver, identified as Deepak Soni, was allegedly fleeing with his minor sister-in-law after altercation.
By PTI
Published : April 13, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Kanpur: A man allegedly fleeing with his minor sister-in-law rammed his car into relatives and their friend chasing them on motorcycles, leaving three of them dead near Korwa village here, police said on Monday.
The car also hit a motorcycle passing by, leaving four members of a family seriously injured. The accident occurred on the Banda-Kanpur road on Sunday night when the car driver, identified as Deepak Soni, was allegedly fleeing with his minor sister-in-law after an altercation. The victims were chasing the car and had overtaken it when Deepak Soni rammed into them, police said.
Police said the drama on the road followed a family dispute. "Preliminary findings suggest the driver may have deliberately rammed the motorcycles chasing his car," SHO of Bindki police station Pramod Kumar Rao said. The car driver is absconding, police said.
The victims were identified as Deepak Soni's relatives, Satyavan Soni (26) and Manoj Soni (18), while their friend Annu Sonkar (40) was on another motorcycle. All three were thrown off due to the impact and died on the spot, Circle Officer (Bindki) Pragati Yadav said. The injured were identified as Surendra Kumar (30), his sister Mamta Devi (35), and her children Pallavi (8) and Arpit (10).
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