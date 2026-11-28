UP CEO Stresses Enrolment Of Eligible Citizens, Error-Free Rolls By Jan 4
Special attention will be focused on enrolling eligible citizens, particularly young people and women who have not yet registered as voters.
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 8:48 AM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Friday that during the Special Summary Revision-2027, it is crucial to provide every eligible citizen with the opportunity to enrol in the electoral roll. Special attention will be focused on enrolling eligible citizens, particularly young people and women who have not yet registered as voters.
He directed district election officers to verify absent, shifted and deceased voters, as well as possible duplicate entries, in accordance with the prescribed rules, and ensure the lawful disposal of ineligible entries so that the final electoral roll to be published on January 4, 2027, is error-free, a statement said.
Rinwa issued these instructions during a review meeting for the Azamgarh and Vindhyachal divisions, held in Gorakhpur on Friday and chaired by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India Manish Garg.
During the meeting, action plans for the districts under these two divisions -- Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and Sonbhadra were reviewed, an official statement said. The chief electoral officer informed that following the completion of First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs, EVM demonstration centres have been operational at all district and tehsil headquarters across the state since November 20.
Mobile awareness vans will visit villages, localities, and polling stations in every assembly constituency. These vans will inform voters about the process of casting their votes using EVMs and how to verify their votes by viewing the VVPAT slip displayed for approximately seven seconds. He directed that the campaign be extensively publicised through all available platforms, including print, electronic and social media.
Rinwa also said the option of home voting would be provided, in accordance with the commission's instructions, to electors aged 85 years and above and to electors with disabilities. Eligible electors who choose this option will receive Form 12D well in advance. District-level assessments of eligible electors should be conducted beforehand, and teams should be formed accordingly, he said.
The chief electoral officer further directed district election officers to promote the use of the CVIGIL App for lodging complaints regarding violations of the Model Code of Conduct and election expenditure-related regulations, and to ensure proper training of the personnel concerned.
Compliance with the commission's guidelines and extensive publicity regarding the Suvidha App, developed for the convenience of candidates, must also be ensured, he said. Rinwa emphasised that special vigilance should be maintained to ensure that child labour is not used under any circumstances in election-related publicity activities.
He informed that District Contact Centres (DCCs) and Helpline 1950 are operational in all 75 districts of the state. He also mentioned that printing and distribution of Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) have commenced across the state. All district election officers were directed to ensure the distribution of EPICs through the Department of Posts, the statement said.
Also Read: