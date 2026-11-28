ETV Bharat / state

UP CEO Stresses Enrolment Of Eligible Citizens, Error-Free Rolls By Jan 4

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Friday that during the Special Summary Revision-2027, it is crucial to provide every eligible citizen with the opportunity to enrol in the electoral roll. Special attention will be focused on enrolling eligible citizens, particularly young people and women who have not yet registered as voters.

He directed district election officers to verify absent, shifted and deceased voters, as well as possible duplicate entries, in accordance with the prescribed rules, and ensure the lawful disposal of ineligible entries so that the final electoral roll to be published on January 4, 2027, is error-free, a statement said.

Rinwa issued these instructions during a review meeting for the Azamgarh and Vindhyachal divisions, held in Gorakhpur on Friday and chaired by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India Manish Garg.

During the meeting, action plans for the districts under these two divisions -- Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and Sonbhadra were reviewed, an official statement said. The chief electoral officer informed that following the completion of First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs, EVM demonstration centres have been operational at all district and tehsil headquarters across the state since November 20.

Mobile awareness vans will visit villages, localities, and polling stations in every assembly constituency. These vans will inform voters about the process of casting their votes using EVMs and how to verify their votes by viewing the VVPAT slip displayed for approximately seven seconds. He directed that the campaign be extensively publicised through all available platforms, including print, electronic and social media.

Rinwa also said the option of home voting would be provided, in accordance with the commission's instructions, to electors aged 85 years and above and to electors with disabilities. Eligible electors who choose this option will receive Form 12D well in advance. District-level assessments of eligible electors should be conducted beforehand, and teams should be formed accordingly, he said.