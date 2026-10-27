ETV Bharat / state

UP CEO Rejects Voter Deletion Forms With 26 'Nand Lal' Signatures; BLO Booked

Representational image. ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Lucknow: Taking cognisance of complaints lodged by the Samajwadi Party, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh informed on Monday that the Form-7 applications intended for the removal of names from the current voters' list, which contained the signatures of 26 individuals named Nand Lal, have not been accepted.

Additionally, a case has been registered against the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO) related to this matter. In a statement issued here on Monday, the CEO's office said, "A report has been obtained from the District Election Officer, Sultanpur, regarding the allegations made by the Samajwadi Party during a press conference on October 15 regarding a conspiracy to get a voter's name removed by submitting 'Form-7' with a forged signature of Nand Lal."

According to the report, Form-7 applications signed by someone identified as Nand Lal were submitted to the Booth Level Officer at Booth No. 96 of the Sadar assembly constituency in Sultanpur, requesting the deletion of 26 individuals from the electoral roll. These Form-7 applications were deemed incomplete as they lacked essential information such as the applicant's name, Voter ID number, and mobile number. Consequently, the BLO did not take any further action on them.