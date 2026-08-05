UP Cabinet Approves Amendment After SC Verdict On Madrassa Board Awarding Kamil, Fazil Degrees
Minority Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters that madrassas offering Kamil and Fazil courses without UGC recognition would be treated as unauthorised.
By PTI
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:02 AM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved an amendment in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order declaring the award of Kamil (bachelor-equivalent) and Fazil (master-equivalent) degrees by the UP Madrassa Education Board unconstitutional.
Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari said the apex court, in its November 2024 judgment, had held that the UP Madrassa Education Board could not award Kamil and Fazil degrees as they were contrary to the provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act.
"In view of the Supreme Court's order, it was necessary to amend the madrassa rules. The Cabinet has now approved the required amendments," Ansari told PTI. He said only Munshi, Maulvi and Alim courses would now continue as higher secondary-level programmes in madrassas.
Ansari clarified that teachers already appointed in madrassas based on Kamil and Fazil qualifications would not be affected, as the changes would be implemented prospectively following the top court’s judgment. Asked why the amendment took several months after the court's order, the minister said such matters involve procedural formalities and take time to complete.
Meanwhile, Minority Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters that madrassas offering Kamil and Fazil courses without UGC recognition would be treated as unauthorised. Ansari, however, said madrassas are required to obtain affiliation from a university to run Kamil and Fazil courses, but the UP government has not yet framed any rules governing such affiliations.
In its November 2024 judgement, the Supreme Court held that the Uttar Pradesh State Madrassa Education Board's practice of awarding Kamil and Fazil degrees was contrary to the UGC Act and therefore unconstitutional. It held that madrassas can impart education only till Class 12.
Also Read: