ETV Bharat / state

UP Cabinet Approves Amendment After SC Verdict On Madrassa Board Awarding Kamil, Fazil Degrees

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved an amendment in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order declaring the award of Kamil (bachelor-equivalent) and Fazil (master-equivalent) degrees by the UP Madrassa Education Board unconstitutional.

Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari said the apex court, in its November 2024 judgment, had held that the UP Madrassa Education Board could not award Kamil and Fazil degrees as they were contrary to the provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act.

"In view of the Supreme Court's order, it was necessary to amend the madrassa rules. The Cabinet has now approved the required amendments," Ansari told PTI. He said only Munshi, Maulvi and Alim courses would now continue as higher secondary-level programmes in madrassas.

Ansari clarified that teachers already appointed in madrassas based on Kamil and Fazil qualifications would not be affected, as the changes would be implemented prospectively following the top court’s judgment. Asked why the amendment took several months after the court's order, the minister said such matters involve procedural formalities and take time to complete.