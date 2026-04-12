Anu Malik To Pay Tribute To 'Asha Tai' At His Concert In UP's Bulandshahr
Malik described Asha Bhosle's demised as the end of an era in the music world.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
Bulandshahr: Renowned music director and singer Anu Malik will start his live concert at the Bulandshahr Festival-Exhibition with songs of legendary singer Late Asha Bhosle.
Malik, along with his Sunny Melodies band, will perform memorable songs from his 40-year musical journey on stage. Malik said, "Today my mother passed away," he said over the demise of Asha Bhosle who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday.
Malik described Asha Bhosle's demised as the end of an era in the music world. "Asha Tai's demise is an emotional moment for me," he said.
Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, the day after she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital here following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Dr Prateet Samdani, who treated her, said the singer was suffering from several medical complications and passed away due to multiple organ failure.
The mortal remains of the veteran playback singer will be kept at her Mumbai residence tomorrow from 11 am to 2 pm for relatives and fans to pay their respects. The funeral will take place around 4 pm at Shivaji Park here.
"My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," Anand Bhosle said, confirming his mother's death.
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