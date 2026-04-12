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Anu Malik To Pay Tribute To 'Asha Tai' At His Concert In UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Renowned music director and singer Anu Malik will start his live concert at the Bulandshahr Festival-Exhibition with songs of legendary singer Late Asha Bhosle.

Malik, along with his Sunny Melodies band, will perform memorable songs from his 40-year musical journey on stage. Malik said, "Today my mother passed away," he said over the demise of Asha Bhosle who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday.

Malik described Asha Bhosle's demised as the end of an era in the music world. "Asha Tai's demise is an emotional moment for me," he said.