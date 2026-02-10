ETV Bharat / state

UP Budget Size Jumps To Rs 8.33 Lakh Cr; Record Health Outlay At Rs 46,728 Cr: Economic Survey

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's budget size has more than doubled from Rs 3.47 lakh crore in 2016-17 to an estimated Rs 8.33 lakh crore in 2025-26, while capital expenditure rose from Rs 69,790 crore to Rs 1,47,720 crore during the period, according to the Economic Survey.

Presenting the report on the opening day of the budget session on Monday, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the budget has expanded by Rs 4.86 lakh crore over the past nine years, compared to an increase of Rs 2.34 lakh crore between 2008-09 and 2016-17.

The survey described the state's fiscal position as balanced, noting that the public debt-to-GSDP ratio declined from 29.3 per cent in 2016-17 to 28.0 per cent in 2024-25, lower than national and global averages.

In the health sector, the allocation has reached a record Rs 46,728.48 crore, accounting for 6.1 per cent of the total budget. The report claimed that citizens' out-of-pocket health expenditure has reduced and medical infrastructure has been strengthened.

Institutional deliveries increased from 34.74 lakh in 2021-22 to 41 lakh in 2024-25, marking an 18.02 per cent rise. Institutional births accounted for 96.12 per cent of total deliveries in 2024-25, while non-institutional deliveries declined by 50.44 per cent to 1.66 lakh.

The survey stated that free vaccination is being provided to children aged 0-5 years against 12 life-threatening diseases, including polio, tuberculosis, measles and Japanese encephalitis, and pregnant women are being immunised against tetanus.