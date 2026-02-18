ETV Bharat / state

UP Board Exams 2026 Begin With Over 53 Lakh Students; Strict Security, Tech Monitoring Ensured

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for 2026 began on Wednesday and will conclude on March 12. A total of 5,337,778 candidates registered this year, including 2,761,696 high school students and 2,576,082 intermediate students.

At least 8,033 examination centres have been set up across the state to ensure a fair, transparent, and systematic conduct of the examinations. These include 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools.

At least 18 districts have been declared sensitive, while 222 examination centres have been categorised as highly sensitive and 683 as sensitive.

The Special Task Force (STF) and local intelligence units will be deployed at these centres throughout the examination period. Highly sensitive centres are being inspected twice a day.

UP Board Exams 2026 Begin With Over 53 Lakh Students; Strict Security, Tech Monitoring Ensured (ETV Bharat)

On Tuesday, the Minister of State (MoS) for Secondary Education (Independent Charge), Gulab Devi, inaugurated the state-level control room established at the Director of Education (Secondary) Lucknow camp office. She stated that this year’s examination system had been made completely technology-based and transparent in accordance with the chief minister's wishes.

To monitor the examination, two CCTV cameras with voice recorders have been installed in each examination room, along with a router, DVR, and high-speed internet access. Live monitoring of the entire examination period will be done through webcasting.

Strong rooms at examination centres are under 24x7 CCTV surveillance. Additionally, online monitoring of the strong rooms, question paper distribution rooms, and answer sheet sealing and packing rooms at each examination centre in all 75 districts is also being conducted.

To strengthen the system, 8,033 centre administrators, 8,033 external centre administrators, 8,033 static magistrates, 1,210 sector magistrates, and 427 zonal magistrates have been appointed.

69 Divisional and 440 District Flying Squads have been formed. State-level supervisors have also been appointed at the government level for all 75 districts and 18 divisions.