UP BJP Worker Accused Of Beating Dalit Official Gets Grand Welcome After Release From Jail On Bail

Ballia: A local BJP worker was accorded a grand welcome upon his release on bail from Mau district jail in a case registered against him for allegedly beating up a Dalit official of the power department. A video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip purportedly showed Munna Bahadur Singh being welcomed by several people as his convoy returned to his home district following his release from jail on Friday on an order of the Allahabad High Court.

Singh was arrested after he allegedly beat up the Superintending Engineer of the state power corporation, Lal Ji Singh, a Dalit, with shoes inside his office at the district headquarters on August 23. Following the incident, police registered a case and sent the BJP worker to jail. Even before his release, some BJP leaders publicly extended support to Singh.

Former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, in a Facebook post, claimed that Munna Bahadur Singh had gone to the power department to raise issues related to electricity supply affecting dozens of villages and was "falsely implicated" in the case. He welcomed the High Court's decision granting him bail.