ETV Bharat / state

UP: Ayodhya Development Authority Defers Hearing On Notice To Ram Temple Donation Accused's Wife

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has deferred the hearing on a notice issued to Supriya Mishra, wife of Lavkush Mishra — an accused in the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement case — to September 7, an official said on Monday.

The ADA had issued a show-cause notice to Supriya over construction of a two-storey house allegedly without its approval. The property was purchased in her name.

The authority first issued the notice on July 3, seeking the approved building plan and other documents. After receiving no response, a final notice was affixed to the structure on July 14, warning that the building could be sealed if the required documents were not produced.

According to officials, Lavkush purchased a 1,000-square-foot plot in Banipur on October 16 last year in Supriya's name. The property came under scrutiny during the investigation into the alleged siphoning of donations to the Ram temple. Investigators suspect the property may have been purchased using funds allegedly diverted before the arrest of Lavkush.

An outsourced employee involved in counting cash donations at the temple, Lavkush was drawing a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with the alleged embezzlement case.