ETV Bharat / state

UP Authorities Retrieve 4 Nepal Flood Victims from Gandak River, Hand Over Bodies To Nepal Police

Maharajganj: The human casualties of the devastating impact of floods in Nepal were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district with the recovery of four bodies, which drifted across the border into Indian territory via the Narayani (Gandak) River, flowing through the Nichlaul area. Following legal formalities, the bodies have been handed over to the Nepal Police.

Locals spotted bodies floating in the Gandak River near the Tailfall area in Nichlaul. The administration was alerted immediately. Teams from the SSB and SDRF arrived at the scene and conducted a rescue operation to retrieve the bodies of three women and one man from the river. According to officials, the bodies had been swept into Indian territory by the strong currents of the Narayani River during the severe floods in Nepal.

Post-mortems were conducted on the four unidentified bodies before they were handed over to the Nepalese authorities via the Thuthibari border. As the bodies could not be identified, the post-mortems were performed after the mandatory 72-hour waiting period, and DNA samples were secured to facilitate future identification through scientific and legal processes.