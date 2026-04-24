UP ATS Arrests Two In Baghpat For Links With Pakistani Gangsters; Weapons Seized
The accused have been identified as Tushar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan, a native of Ramala village in Baghpat, and Sameer Khan from Delhi.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Baghpat: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two individuals, including a Baghpat resident, for alleged links with Pakistani gangsters, officials said on Friday. The arrests were made in Noida on April 23.
The accused have been identified as Tushar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan, a native of Ramala village in Baghpat, and Sameer Khan, a resident of Delhi. According to ATS officials, both were in direct contact with Pakistani criminal networks. A pistol, five live cartridges, and a knife were recovered from their possession.
During interrogation, Tushar allegedly admitted that his inclination towards radical ideology developed after being influenced by content on social media.
Tushar originally hails from Ramala village, though his family has been residing in Kankerkhera in Meerut for the past two decades. He had recently visited his native village on February 20.
Relatives shared that he had previously been jailed for posting objectionable content online. His uncle, Ravindra, said the family was aware of his erratic behaviour, possibly due to mental health issues, but had no idea of his involvement in anti-national activities.
The family’s ancestral property in Ramala is reportedly in a dilapidated condition, and their agricultural land has been leased out.
Investigations revealed that Tushar was in contact with Pakistani gangsters Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jatt through Instagram. They later started making voice and video calls. Police said Tushar had even created a fake Instagram account in Bhatti’s name to gain his trust.
ATS officials further alleged that gangster Shahzad Bhatti had assigned Tushar the task of carrying out targeted attacks, including throwing grenades at specific locations and killing individuals. Plans were also reportedly in place to supply advanced weapons from across the border.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
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