ETV Bharat / state

UP ATS Arrests Two In Baghpat For Links With Pakistani Gangsters; Weapons Seized

UP ATS Arrests Two In Baghpat For Links With Pakistani Gangsters; Weapons Seized ( ETV Bharat )

Baghpat: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two individuals, including a Baghpat resident, for alleged links with Pakistani gangsters, officials said on Friday. The arrests were made in Noida on April 23.

The accused have been identified as Tushar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan, a native of Ramala village in Baghpat, and Sameer Khan, a resident of Delhi. According to ATS officials, both were in direct contact with Pakistani criminal networks. A pistol, five live cartridges, and a knife were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, Tushar allegedly admitted that his inclination towards radical ideology developed after being influenced by content on social media.

Tushar originally hails from Ramala village, though his family has been residing in Kankerkhera in Meerut for the past two decades. He had recently visited his native village on February 20.

Relatives shared that he had previously been jailed for posting objectionable content online. His uncle, Ravindra, said the family was aware of his erratic behaviour, possibly due to mental health issues, but had no idea of his involvement in anti-national activities.