ETV Bharat / state

UP ATS Arrests Azamgarh Man For Alleged ISI Links, Radicalisation And Murder Plot

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Azamgarh district for allegedly working for a terror network linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, officials said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Sheikh, was arrested from the Nizamabad police station area of Azamgarh.

According to the ATS, Sheikh was allegedly operating under instructions from handlers linked to the ISI and Shahzad Bhatti’s network. Investigators said he used social media and WhatsApp to contact and recruit youths, attempting to influence them with radical ideology and bring them into the network.

Officials said his alleged objective was to build sleeper cells in India to facilitate terror-related activities.

During the investigation, the ATS also found that Sheikh had allegedly been assigned a task by handlers of the Shahzad Bhatti gang to assassinate a woman political leader associated with a political party.