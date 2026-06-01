UP ATS Arrests Azamgarh Man For Alleged ISI Links, Radicalisation And Murder Plot
The accused, identified as Mohammad Sheikh, was arrested from the Nizamabad police station area of Azamgarh.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Azamgarh district for allegedly working for a terror network linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, officials said.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Sheikh, was arrested from the Nizamabad police station area of Azamgarh.
According to the ATS, Sheikh was allegedly operating under instructions from handlers linked to the ISI and Shahzad Bhatti’s network. Investigators said he used social media and WhatsApp to contact and recruit youths, attempting to influence them with radical ideology and bring them into the network.
Officials said his alleged objective was to build sleeper cells in India to facilitate terror-related activities.
During the investigation, the ATS also found that Sheikh had allegedly been assigned a task by handlers of the Shahzad Bhatti gang to assassinate a woman political leader associated with a political party.
According to ATS officials, he had already begun preparations to execute the alleged plan and had arranged a 9 mm pistol and four live cartridges for the operation. Investigators said he was also trying to rope in other young men into the network while planning the attack.
The ATS has registered a case against him under Sections 148, 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 3/25 of the Arms Act, and Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Sheikh has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police said they recovered a 9 mm pistol, four cartridges and a mobile phone from his possession.
The ATS is now seeking police custody remand to interrogate the accused further and gather information about others allegedly linked to the network. The investigation is ongoing.
Read More: