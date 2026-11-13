ETV Bharat / state

UP Assembly Polls: 23 Central & State Agencies To Monitor Flow Of Cash, Liquor, Freebies

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) verifies a resident's identity document during the house-to-house verification drive under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Hyderabad district of Telangana, on Monday, June 29, 2026. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Election Commission has stepped up preparations to identify expenditure-sensitive constituencies ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with 23 Central and state enforcement agencies tasked with keeping a strict watch on the movement and distribution of cash, liquor, narcotics and other inducements to voters.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Thursday chaired a meeting with senior officials of the 23 enforcement agencies at Yojana Bhawan here. He directed them to stay alert and ensure coordinated action to prevent the use of money and inducements during the election.

According to an official statement, the agencies have been asked to closely monitor the illegal transportation and distribution of cash, liquor, narcotic substances, precious metals and other items that could be used to influence voters. Special surveillance will also be maintained at check posts along international and inter-state borders. Authorities will keep a watch on unusual cash deposits and withdrawals from bank accounts and suspicious financial transactions, the statement said. The 23 agencies include the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, state and Central GST departments, Customs, Reserve Bank of India, police, excise, Railways, Forest, Transport, Sashastra Seema Bal and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Rinwa said expenditure-sensitive constituencies would be identified through an analysis of seizure data from the 2022 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, along with activities recorded during the past six months of the non-election period. Based on the analysis, constituencies would be categorised according to their sensitivity and appropriate monitoring mechanisms will be put in place.