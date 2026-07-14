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UP: Arshad Faridi Anointed As New Sajjadanashin Of Sheikh Salim Chishti Dargah

Agra: Pirzada Arshad Faridi was on Monday formally anointed as the new Sajjadanashin, or spiritual head, of the dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Sheikh Salim Chishti at Fatehpur Sikri.

Arshad Faridi, son of late Pirzada Rais Miyan Chishti, was declared the new spiritual head after the dastarbandi (turban-tying) ceremony held at the historic chillagah, where Chishti is believed to have spent time in prayer and meditation.

Following the ceremony, Arshad Faridi became the 17th Sajjadanashin of the shrine. Speaking on the occasion, Faridi said the dastarbandi of every new Sajjadanashin has been performed at the same sacred site for nearly 500 years. Pirzada Rais Miyan Chishti passed away on July 8 at Era Medical College in Lucknow at the age of 88.

He was laid to rest in the dargah complex on July 9. His demise had evoked widespread grief among members of the Sufi community and devotees across the country. During his lifetime, Rais Miyan Chishti had publicly declared Arshad Faridi as his successor at a ceremony in 2025.