ETV Bharat / state

UP: Army Ambulance Carrying Soldier's Body Crashes Into Truck, 3 Of His Family And Driver Killed

Sultanpur: An Army ambulance carrying the remains of a subedar-major collided with a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Sunday, leaving three of his family and the driver dead, police said.

The last remains were being brought to his native village in Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh from Chandigarh when the accident took place around 8 am near the 79.6 km mark of the expressway in the Haliyapur area, close to the Ayodhya-Sultanpur border, they said. Subedar Major Satyawan's son, brother and nephew and the ambulance driver died in the accident.

Gaurav Singh (28), son of the soldier, and the ambulance driver, Jaspal (30), died on the spot, while Rajan Chaudhary (35), the soldier's brother, and nephew Ram Samujh Singh (40) succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital in Pithla-Kumarganj in Ayodhya district, police said.

According to police, the ambulance went out of control and rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road. The impact severely damaged the ambulance.