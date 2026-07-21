ETV Bharat / state

UP Approves Free Scooty Scheme For College Girls

Lucknow: Ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for providing free scooters to meritorious undergraduate girl students pursuing higher education in the state.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said around 50,000 girl students are expected to benefit from the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana this year.

He said the initiative aims to encourage girls to pursue higher education as part of the government's women empowerment efforts. Under the scheme, girl students from all state universities, private universities, government colleges affiliated with state universities, aided colleges and self-financed colleges will be eligible.

The benefit will be extended on merit to the top five per cent of undergraduate girls who passed in the 2025-26 academic session from each institution. The minister said the annual family income of beneficiaries should be below Rs 12 lakh and obtaining a valid driving licence will be mandatory.