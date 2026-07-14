UP: Accused In Former BSP Leader's Killing Shot Dead In Encounter
According to the police, STF and local teams had received inputs about Hasan's movement and launched an operation around 11 pm.
By PTI
Published : July 14, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Gorakhpur: A man accused of killing a former BSP leader in 2021 was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and police here, a police official said on Tuesday.
The deceased, identified as Mustafizul Hasan alias Babu, was shot during an exchange of fire near Ramnagar-Karjaha on the Gorakhpur-Kushinagar road on Monday night. Special Task Force (STF) head constable Mahendra Singh sustained a bullet injury during the exchange. According to the police, STF and local teams had received inputs about Hasan's movement and launched an operation around 11 pm.
When police signalled him to stop, Hasan allegedly attempted to flee on a motorcycle and opened fire, Circle Officer, Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority, Kirti Nidhi Anand said. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring Hasan. He was rushed to a primary health centre in Khorabar, where he died during treatment around 1 am.
Police recovered a .32-bore pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle from the spot. The deceased was a resident of Khundanpur village in Azamgarh's Mehnagar area and was wanted in 10 criminal cases, including murder and robbery, registered in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
He was arrested in Gujarat in December 2024, but fled from police custody near Amravati railway station in Maharashtra by jumping from a moving train while being taken to Azamgarh. Kalamuddin alias Kamalu, a former BSP candidate from Nizamabad assembly constituency, was shot dead by Hasan in February 2021, police said.
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