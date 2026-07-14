ETV Bharat / state

UP: Accused In Former BSP Leader's Killing Shot Dead In Encounter

Gorakhpur: A man accused of killing a former BSP leader in 2021 was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and police here, a police official said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Mustafizul Hasan alias Babu, was shot during an exchange of fire near Ramnagar-Karjaha on the Gorakhpur-Kushinagar road on Monday night. Special Task Force (STF) head constable Mahendra Singh sustained a bullet injury during the exchange. According to the police, STF and local teams had received inputs about Hasan's movement and launched an operation around 11 pm.

When police signalled him to stop, Hasan allegedly attempted to flee on a motorcycle and opened fire, Circle Officer, Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority, Kirti Nidhi Anand said. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring Hasan. He was rushed to a primary health centre in Khorabar, where he died during treatment around 1 am.