ETV Bharat / state

'Unusual Emergency': Ambulance Used For Stealing Goats In West Bengal's Dadpur, Three Held

Dadpur: Typically, when people hear an ambulance siren, they clear the way as it is vital that a patient reaches the hospital on time.

However, when police in Dadpur at West Bengal's Hooghly district, stopped an ambulance, what they discovered left them utterly dumbfounded. Instead of a patient, the ambulance's stretcher bed held two stolen goats!

The incident took place in Sarkhola village, Dadpur. It is alleged that the very ambulance—purchased using funds from the development budget of Asima Patra, the Trinamool Congress MLA for Dhaniakhali—was being utilized for stealing goats. Three young men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to local sources, the ambulance was seen wandering aimlessly along the village roads late o Saturday night. It was the dead of night with no apparent patient on board, yet the vehicle kept circling the village repeatedly. This aroused the suspicion of the locals who informed the matter to Dadpur Police Station. The police then launched an operation and intercepted the ambulance.

Police said the moment they opened the ambulance doors, inside the vehicle were two goats. It is alleged that the accused had stolen the goats from the cowshed of a local villager and were planning to make a quick getaway with their loot.