'Unusual Emergency': Ambulance Used For Stealing Goats In West Bengal's Dadpur, Three Held
The ambulance was being used to steal two goats from Sarkhola village, reports Palash Mukherjee.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Dadpur: Typically, when people hear an ambulance siren, they clear the way as it is vital that a patient reaches the hospital on time.
However, when police in Dadpur at West Bengal's Hooghly district, stopped an ambulance, what they discovered left them utterly dumbfounded. Instead of a patient, the ambulance's stretcher bed held two stolen goats!
The incident took place in Sarkhola village, Dadpur. It is alleged that the very ambulance—purchased using funds from the development budget of Asima Patra, the Trinamool Congress MLA for Dhaniakhali—was being utilized for stealing goats. Three young men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
According to local sources, the ambulance was seen wandering aimlessly along the village roads late o Saturday night. It was the dead of night with no apparent patient on board, yet the vehicle kept circling the village repeatedly. This aroused the suspicion of the locals who informed the matter to Dadpur Police Station. The police then launched an operation and intercepted the ambulance.
Police said the moment they opened the ambulance doors, inside the vehicle were two goats. It is alleged that the accused had stolen the goats from the cowshed of a local villager and were planning to make a quick getaway with their loot.
The accused have been identified as Ahmed Ali Sarkar, Dipankar Roy, and Rajat Kshetrapal. Initially, the police received no satisfactory answers during their interrogation of the accused. However, based on the complaints lodged by locals, all three were subsequently arrested. Police claim that during further questioning, the accused confessed to stealing the goats. They reportedly claimed that they had committed the theft by mistake under the influence of intoxicants.
However, a section of the villagers believes that the incident has finally exposed a goat theft racket. Madhusudan Bag, a local remarked, "Goats had been stolen several times in the past as well. Back then, we couldn't figure out how they were vanishing into thin air. Now, it seems, we’ve discovered that even goats had their own 'ambulance service' running."
As Eid-ul-Adha (Bakra Eid) draws closer, the market prices for goats are skyrocketing. Locals suspect that the surge in demand and value has emboldened and mobilized the thieves.
The panchayat is left in an awkward position by this incident. Locals said the ambulance was allocated to the Dadpur gram panchayat from the MLA fund in 2023. Subsequently, it was leased out to an individual named Mizanur Rahman. The vehicle had been in operation ever since.
Subhajit Barik, Deputy Chief of Dadpur gram panchayat, stated, "The ambulance was provided to facilitate medical care for people. I could never have imagined that it would be used for stealing goats."
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