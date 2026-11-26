ETV Bharat / state

Untreated Sewage Pollutes Mandakini River In Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot, NGT Raises Concern

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious note of the alleged discharge of untreated wastewater and domestic sewage from hotels, dharamshalas, ashrams, guest houses and other establishments into the sacred Mandakini river at Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

The Central Zone Bench of the Tribunal comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Judicial Member Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi heard the matter concerning the alleged discharge of untreated wastewater into the river on November 23.

During the hearing, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board submitted its inspection report, which revealed several serious environmental concerns. Regarding the construction of the proposed Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for Chitrakoot town, the report disclosed that construction is still in progress and the plant has not yet been commissioned. In the absence of an operational STP, proper arrangements for treating municipal wastewater and domestic sewage were not available.

Untreated wastewater from numerous hotels, dharamshalas, ashrams and other establishments was being discharged directly or indirectly through drains into the Mandakini river, the inspection report stated.

It was disclosed that the Regional Office of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Satna, had issued statutory notices to 103 establishments, directing them to take corrective measures and stop the discharge of untreated wastewater into the river.

Although the water quality analysis showed results within prescribed limits during the monsoon season, the report acknowledged that untreated sewage continued to be discharged into the river.