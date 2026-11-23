ETV Bharat / state

Untimely Pension Pushes Karnataks's Padma Shri Folk Artist Manjamma Jogathi To Weave Bags For A Living

Vijayanagara: Due to the untimely disbursal of her government pension, Padma Shri awardee and noted folk artist Manjamma Jogathi has turned to weaving bags to eke out a living for herself.

Jogathi, who has left a distinct mark in the field of folk arts, is entitled to a monthly artist’s pension of Rs 2,500, along with an additional Rs 1,200 under the 'Maitri' scheme. However, these funds are not consistently credited to her account on time. At times, the pension fails to arrive for three consecutive months, further exacerbating her financial hardships.

Jogathi has woven over 50 such baskets. According to her, it takes about three days to complete a single basket. The cost of producing one bag—including raw materials—is approximately Rs 300, and she sells them for between ₹500 and ₹600. She is surviving on the modest income generated from the work.

At one time, Manjamma was well-known across the state for her Jogathi art. She also acted in plays and films, earning honorariums by participating in various events. However, as she has crossed the age of 60, opportunities for such performances have dwindled, leading to a decline in her source of income.

"I used to weave these types of bags even before becoming a member of the Folklore Academy. My father used to do embroidery work. He would create designs on fabrics. My mother was also engaged in similar crafts. I learnt this art from my mother at a very young age," explained Jogathi.

She continued, "Along with the Jogathi art form, I used to act in plays and films. I had also received honorariums for participating in various events. However, these opportunities have dwindled in recent times. I am now over 60 years old, and I have three or four destitute persons under my care. Sustaining my livelihood has become difficult.”

Jogathis are keepers of Jogathi Nritya, a devotional folk dance and music tradition. For them, begging has historically been and often remains a primary means of survival. Manjamma said it would be inappropriate for her to resort to begging. “To maintain my self-respect, I have taken up the work of weaving bags," she shared. When asked about irregular disbursal of pension, Siddalingesha Rangannavara, director of the Department of Kannada and Culture for the Vijayanagara district, said, "Monthly pensions are credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through the Beneficiary Management System. A technical issue occurred during this process, but it has now been resolved."