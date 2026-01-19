Unsung Heroines: Authors At Jaipur Literature Festival Reclaim The Stolen Stories Of Women In Mythology
Author Kavita Kane, Telugu writer Volga and author Anand Neelakantan discussed women in mythology.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Jaipur: At the 'Epic Women Session' held at the Suryamahal during the Jaipur Literature Festival, author Kavita Kane, Telugu writer Volga and author Anand Neelakantan discussed women in mythology. Their focus was on how the desires, decisions and strong characters of women in history and epics have never been adequately represented.
During the session, Kavita Kane, while discussing the life of Hidimba, Bhima's wife, explained that she was the first demoness who married a human outside of her community. Kavita said that Hidimba married Bhima knowing that the relationship would only last until the birth of their child. Despite this, she made her own decisions and lived life on her own terms.
Kavita said that in ancient times, women were also very politically powerful. They participated in governance and played a crucial role in decision-making. Giving an example, she said that King Dasharatha also consulted Kaikeyi before making major decisions, but in that era, women's emotions, independence, and thoughts were not truly understood.
She also said that no author has seriously written about the character, behaviour, desires, empowerment and self-reliance of women in history. In a male-dominated society, men wrote about men's valour, men narrated those stories and narratives continued to be passed down.
Author Anand Neelakantan, while discussing the South Indian version of the Ramayana, explained that the stories there are quite different from the commonly known Ramayana. He said that the common perception is that Sita had to undergo a trial by fire after being held captive by Ravana, but the South Indian Ramayana presents a different picture.
There, Sita asks Rama to undergo a trial by fire. Not only that, the story also states that Sita opened the palace gates for Rama only after Lakshmana's testimony. Lakshmana had vouched for Rama's valour.
Speaking about the characters of Shabari and Kaikeyi, Volga said that Shabari's story is confined to just two pages in the Ramayana, whereas her life story deserved to be written in much greater detail. She believed that there are many female characters whose stories are either incomplete or have been deliberately kept limited.