Unsung Heroines: Authors At Jaipur Literature Festival Reclaim The Stolen Stories Of Women In Mythology

Jaipur: At the 'Epic Women Session' held at the Suryamahal during the Jaipur Literature Festival, author Kavita Kane, Telugu writer Volga and author Anand Neelakantan discussed women in mythology. Their focus was on how the desires, decisions and strong characters of women in history and epics have never been adequately represented.

During the session, Kavita Kane, while discussing the life of Hidimba, Bhima's wife, explained that she was the first demoness who married a human outside of her community. Kavita said that Hidimba married Bhima knowing that the relationship would only last until the birth of their child. Despite this, she made her own decisions and lived life on her own terms.

Kavita said that in ancient times, women were also very politically powerful. They participated in governance and played a crucial role in decision-making. Giving an example, she said that King Dasharatha also consulted Kaikeyi before making major decisions, but in that era, women's emotions, independence, and thoughts were not truly understood.

She also said that no author has seriously written about the character, behaviour, desires, empowerment and self-reliance of women in history. In a male-dominated society, men wrote about men's valour, men narrated those stories and narratives continued to be passed down.