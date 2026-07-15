'Unsafe Roads': Hit And Run Cases On Rise In Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar
In one such incident, two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit a recklessly driven truck on Tuesday, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Driving in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar is fraught with risks and to make matters worse, now hit and run cases are on a rise in the city.
Even as the incident at Shastri Nagar locality of the city is still fresh in the minds of residents, two persons lost their lives in a similar mishap on Tuesday. The mishap occurred as a motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Khandagiri Overbridge on National Highway 16.
Those on the bike, Rashmiranjan Das (30), son of Sudarshan Das from Banto Patna village under Pattamundai police station of Kendrapara district (resided with his family in Patrapada), and his friend Biswaranjan Patnaik (27) from Remuna area of Balasore district were killed on the spot.
Following the incident, Sudarshan, filed a complaint at the Khandagiri police station on Wednesday. Sudarshan demanded the the truck involved in the accident be identified and strict action be taken against the culprit. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Inspector-in-Charge Abhimanyu Das said efforts are underway to trace the driver of the truck and arrest him.
Following postmortem at Capital Hospital, police handed over the bodies of the victims, to their respective families. According to the FIR, Rashmiranjan and Biswaranjan were traveling from Patrapada to Baramunda on a motorcycle on Tuesday night. Rashmiranjan was riding the bike while Biswaranjan was riding pillion. As they were crossing the Khandagiri Overbridge, a speeding truck rammed into them from behind.
Both of them were thrown off the motorcycle. After they fell, the truck ran over them and sped away towards Baramunda. Both Rashmiranjan and Biswaranjan sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness. On being informed, a PCR van of Khandagiri police rushed the spot and rushed the victims to Capital Hospital where they were declared brought dead.
The recurrence of such horrifying road accidents in Bhubaneswar over the last few months has triggered widespread public concern. Excessive speeding and drunk driving are cited as the primary reasons behind the mishaps. On June 15, a devastating car accident on the MCL Road in front of the 'Mo Bus' depot in Gadakana claimed three lives.
Jayaram Ekka, husband of IIS officer Lily Kumari Kullu; Santosh Kumar Behera, an electrician residing in New Government Colony; and Lingaraj Toppo, also a resident of New Government Colony, lost their lives in the accident while over three others were injured. The police arrested the driver of the car.
Similarly, on May 16, a youth lost his life after being hit by a Fortuner SUV on Nandan Kanan Road under Chandrasekharpur police limits. Two days later, the police seized the Fortuner (OD-02-DH-1155) from an abandoned spot in Sribihar area of Patia.
Earlier, on May 14, a head-on collision occurred between a car and a heavy-duty tipper (hyva) near Bhola Chhak on the Khordha-Chandaka Road claimed two lives while five others were critically injured. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed and reduced to mangled metal.
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