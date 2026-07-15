ETV Bharat / state

'Unsafe Roads': Hit And Run Cases On Rise In Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Driving in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar is fraught with risks and to make matters worse, now hit and run cases are on a rise in the city.

Even as the incident at Shastri Nagar locality of the city is still fresh in the minds of residents, two persons lost their lives in a similar mishap on Tuesday. The mishap occurred as a motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Khandagiri Overbridge on National Highway 16.

Those on the bike, Rashmiranjan Das (30), son of Sudarshan Das from Banto Patna village under Pattamundai police station of Kendrapara district (resided with his family in Patrapada), and his friend Biswaranjan Patnaik (27) from Remuna area of Balasore district were killed on the spot.

Following the incident, Sudarshan, filed a complaint at the Khandagiri police station on Wednesday. Sudarshan demanded the the truck involved in the accident be identified and strict action be taken against the culprit. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Inspector-in-Charge Abhimanyu Das said efforts are underway to trace the driver of the truck and arrest him.



Following postmortem at Capital Hospital, police handed over the bodies of the victims, to their respective families. According to the FIR, Rashmiranjan and Biswaranjan were traveling from Patrapada to Baramunda on a motorcycle on Tuesday night. Rashmiranjan was riding the bike while Biswaranjan was riding pillion. As they were crossing the Khandagiri Overbridge, a speeding truck rammed into them from behind.