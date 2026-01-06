ETV Bharat / state

Unprecedented Deadlock Over West Bengal DGP Appointment: UPSC Returns State Panel, Asks Govt to Approach SC

Kolkata: With the Assembly elections a few months away, an unprecedented legal and administrative crisis has emerged over appointment of the next West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has refused to process the panel of names proposed by the West Bengal government for the post and returned the proposal, directing the state to immediately seek clarification from the Supreme Court.

In a letter dated December 31, 2025, signed by Nand Kishore Kumar, Director (AIS) of UPSC, the Commission categorically stated that the state government had caused an “abnormal and unexplained delay” in initiating the DGP appointment process, in clear violation of Supreme Court guidelines. Given the circumstances, the UPSC said it was not in a position to proceed and advised the state to approach the Supreme Court for appropriate directions.

At the heart of the dispute lies the landmark Supreme Court judgment in the Prakash Singh case and the state government’s prolonged delay in complying with it. The UPSC letter notes that the post of DGP (head of police force) in West Bengal is deemed to have fallen vacant on December 28, 2023. As per Supreme Court directives, the state government was required to send a panel of eligible officers to the UPSC at least three months before the retirement of the incumbent DGP.

Quoting the apex court’s directions, the letter stated, “(a) All States shall send their proposals to the Union Public Service Commission well in advance, at least three months prior to the date of retirement of the incumbent Director General of Police, keeping in mind the anticipated vacancy.”

By this standard, the West Bengal government should have submitted its proposal by September 2023. However, the UPSC pointed out that the state failed to adhere to the timeline and submitted its proposal nearly one and a half years later, in July 2025.