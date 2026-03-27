MP High Court Rules Marital Relations Not Covered Under Section 377, Grants Relief To Husband
Gwalior bench of the MP HC stated unnatural sexual relations between a legally married couple do not fall under the purview of the section
Published : March 27, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Gwalior: The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has delivered an important verdict concerning the interpretation of Section 377 in the context of marriage, stating that unnatural sexual relations between a legally married couple do not fall under the purview of the section.
The observation came during the hearing of a case filed by a woman from Bhind district in 2023. The complainant had registered an FIR against her husband and in-laws, alleging dowry harassment, physical and mental abuse, and forced unnatural sexual relations.
According to the complaint, the woman claimed that her family had provided substantial dowry at the time of marriage, including a motorcycle, gold and silver jewellery, electronic items, and ₹4 lakh in cash. Despite this, she alleged that her in-laws continued to demand ₹10 lakh and a Bullet motorcycle after the wedding.
She further accused her husband of subjecting her to physical and mental cruelty when her family failed to meet the additional demands. The woman also alleged that her husband forcibly engaged in unnatural sexual acts, causing her physical and psychological distress.
During the proceedings, the High Court examined whether such allegations could be prosecuted under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Advocate Vishwajit Ratonia stated that the court clarified that consensual or marital sexual relations between a husband and wife cannot be prosecuted under Section 377.
Based on this interpretation, the court granted relief to the husband by quashing charges related to Section 377 in the FIR. However, the court made it clear that other serious allegations in the case remain intact. The trial will continue under relevant sections pertaining to dowry harassment, assault, and cruelty.