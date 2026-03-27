ETV Bharat / state

MP High Court Rules Marital Relations Not Covered Under Section 377, Grants Relief To Husband

Gwalior: The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has delivered an important verdict concerning the interpretation of Section 377 in the context of marriage, stating that unnatural sexual relations between a legally married couple do not fall under the purview of the section.

The observation came during the hearing of a case filed by a woman from Bhind district in 2023. The complainant had registered an FIR against her husband and in-laws, alleging dowry harassment, physical and mental abuse, and forced unnatural sexual relations.

According to the complaint, the woman claimed that her family had provided substantial dowry at the time of marriage, including a motorcycle, gold and silver jewellery, electronic items, and ₹4 lakh in cash. Despite this, she alleged that her in-laws continued to demand ₹10 lakh and a Bullet motorcycle after the wedding.