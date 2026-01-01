ETV Bharat / state

'Unnao Rape Case Accused Kuldeep Sengar Is Innocent', WFI President Sanjay Singh

Gonda (UP): Sanjay Singh alias Bablu, president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), made a statement regarding former MLA and rape accused Kuldeep Sengar in Gonda. Speaking to the media, Sanjay Singh said that Kuldeep Sengar is innocent, apart from stating that Brij Bhushan Singh is also innocent.

Sanjay Singh had attended a religious discourse at Nandini Niketan in Nawabganj. He sought blessings from Sadguru Riteshwar Ji Maharaj and listened to the discourse. Afterwards, while speaking to the media, the WFI president stated that Kuldeep Sengar is innocent and that Brij Bhushan Singh is also innocent. He claimed that the truth would be revealed in two to four months. He added that the four wrestlers who had made allegations have been exposed. He also mentioned that after a year and a half of inactivity in wrestling, the World Championships are going to be held in India.