'Unnao Rape Case Accused Kuldeep Sengar Is Innocent', WFI President Sanjay Singh
Singh also stated that Brij Bhushan Singh is also innocent of the accusations against him.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
Gonda (UP): Sanjay Singh alias Bablu, president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), made a statement regarding former MLA and rape accused Kuldeep Sengar in Gonda. Speaking to the media, Sanjay Singh said that Kuldeep Sengar is innocent, apart from stating that Brij Bhushan Singh is also innocent.
Sanjay Singh had attended a religious discourse at Nandini Niketan in Nawabganj. He sought blessings from Sadguru Riteshwar Ji Maharaj and listened to the discourse. Afterwards, while speaking to the media, the WFI president stated that Kuldeep Sengar is innocent and that Brij Bhushan Singh is also innocent. He claimed that the truth would be revealed in two to four months. He added that the four wrestlers who had made allegations have been exposed. He also mentioned that after a year and a half of inactivity in wrestling, the World Championships are going to be held in India.
When asked about Vinesh Phogat not recognising him as the WFI president, Sanjay Singh stated that "it's not her father's property". He also said that the UWW, IOA, and the Indian government recognize him as the president. Regarding Bajrang Punia, he said that he is a banned wrestler and has no interest in wrestling. He added that these people are interested in politics and should not bring politics into wrestling. Regarding Vinesh Phogat's return, Sanjay Singh said that if she wants to wrestle, she will be supported in every possible manner, as long as she abides by the rules of the WFI.
It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court, hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s application, overturned the Delhi High Court's order. The High Court had suspended the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the leader expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2017 Unnao rape case, and granted him bail. The Supreme Court has stayed the bail order.