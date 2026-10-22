Unnao Murder Mystery: Wife, Two Accomplices Arrested After Body Found Inside Iron Box Along Highway
Police said once the body was identified, a case was registered at Kotwali Sadar police station based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Unnao: Within just 12 hours of discovery of a body inside an iron box along a highway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh Police claimed to have solved the case, by arresting three persons, including the victim's wife.
According to police, the murder took place in the intervening night of October 19 and 20.
The victim has been identified as Sonu. During the investigation, police have recovered the stone grinder (batta/lodha) used in the murder, the large iron box in which the body was kept and the loader used to transport it.
Addressing a presser on Wednesday night, police said Sonu was allegedly murdered by his wife, Neha, in collusion with Jitendra Singh. After the murder, the body was placed inside a large iron box and dumped along the highway using a loader hired for Rs 1,200. Police have arrested Neha and two other accused, while a juvenile has been taken into protective custody.
On October 20, Kotwali Sadar police reached the spot after receiving information about a suspicious box lying along the highway. When the box was opened, a body wrapped in a bedsheet and blanket was found inside.
Suspecting murder, the Senior Superintendent of Police formed five teams comprising personnel from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, surveillance team and Kotwali police, directing them to solve the case at the earliest.
Police examined CCTV footage from cameras installed around the crime scene. The footage showed a small loader carrying a large box from the Gadan Khera side. Some time later, the same vehicle was seen returning without the box.
Footage from cameras installed along the route helped police identify the vehicle's registration number. The investigation subsequently led them to the loader's registered owner.
Police said Neha hired the loader for Rs 1,200 on the pretext of vacating a room and shifting household belongings to another location. Police alleged that after Sonu was murdered, his body was wrapped in a bedsheet and blanket and placed inside the large iron box.
The accused then loaded the box onto a vehicle with the help of Tauheed (a 25-year-old associate) and dumped it along the highway.
"Neha, Jitendra Singh and Tauheed have been arrested, while a juvenile was taken into protective custody. The stone grinder, iron box and loader allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered," said Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Singh.
He said further interrogation revealed that disputes between the couple had intensified over time. Neha allegedly told police that Sonu was addicted to intoxicants and that the two frequently argued and fought.
According to police, Neha and Jitendra allegedly attacked Sonu with a stone grinder. Then they pressed a blanket over his mouth to suffocate him. Police are investigating the sequence of events.
After the body was identified, a case was registered at Kotwali Sadar based on a complaint filed by Sonu's brother Ashu. Police then initiated action in the case. Police are also investigating the possible involvement of the loader's registered owner and driver. Further investigation is underway.
According to police, Neha told investigators that she had married for the first time around 23 years ago. She came into contact with Sonu about seven to eight years ago, and they later married.
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