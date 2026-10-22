ETV Bharat / state

Unnao Murder Mystery: Wife, Two Accomplices Arrested After Body Found Inside Iron Box Along Highway

Unnao: Within just 12 hours of discovery of a body inside an iron box along a highway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh Police claimed to have solved the case, by arresting three persons, including the victim's wife.

According to police, the murder took place in the intervening night of October 19 and 20.

The victim has been identified as Sonu. During the investigation, police have recovered the stone grinder (batta/lodha) used in the murder, the large iron box in which the body was kept and the loader used to transport it.

Addressing a presser on Wednesday night, police said Sonu was allegedly murdered by his wife, Neha, in collusion with Jitendra Singh. After the murder, the body was placed inside a large iron box and dumped along the highway using a loader hired for Rs 1,200. Police have arrested Neha and two other accused, while a juvenile has been taken into protective custody.

On October 20, Kotwali Sadar police reached the spot after receiving information about a suspicious box lying along the highway. When the box was opened, a body wrapped in a bedsheet and blanket was found inside.

Suspecting murder, the Senior Superintendent of Police formed five teams comprising personnel from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, surveillance team and Kotwali police, directing them to solve the case at the earliest.

Police examined CCTV footage from cameras installed around the crime scene. The footage showed a small loader carrying a large box from the Gadan Khera side. Some time later, the same vehicle was seen returning without the box.

Footage from cameras installed along the route helped police identify the vehicle's registration number. The investigation subsequently led them to the loader's registered owner.