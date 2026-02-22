Unlicensed Ayurvedic Clinic, Illegal Pharmaceutical Unit Unearthed In Dehradun; Rs 1 Crore Seized
The scam was going on for five years and the operator of the clinic was posing as a doctor despite not holding a valid degree.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Dehradun: Authorities in Uttarakhand have unearthed a fake Ayurvedic clinic and an illegal pharmaceutical factory in Dehradun that had been operating for several years. The Triphala Herbal Centre on Sahastradhara Road had been allegedly operating for several years and also supplied medicines online across the country.
Sources disclosed that following a complaint, the Union Ministry of AYUSH has sought information about the Centre from the Uttarakhand AYUSH Department a few days ago. Following this, a team from the Union Ministry of AYUSH that arrived in Dehradun on February 20 conducted a raid on this allegedly fake Ayurvedic clinic and illegal pharmaceutical factory. During the raid, the team recovered a large quantity of illegal medicines, some illegally labelled medicines and Rs 1 crore in cash.
Sources said the scam had been going on for five years. It is learnt that the operator of this clinic was promoting himself as a registered doctor despite not holding a valid degree in Ayurveda. Using the title of an acupressure therapist, he was allegedly providing medical advice for serious ailments like diabetes and blood pressure. He had also been illegally supplying adulterated medicines across the country.
The Union AYUSH Ministry’s team has left with the samples of the medicines and it is suspected that these Ayurvedic medicines may be adulterated with medicines from other medical systems. At present, the unit has been sealed by the Uttarakhand AYUSH Department.
Sources said the accused was also selling homoeopathic medicines from companies without a valid sales license. Joint director of Uttarakhand AYUSH Department, KS Napalchyal disclosed that the medicines supplied by the accused had led to some people suffering side effects.
“Some drug inspectors first went to the fake doctor's clinic posing as patients. They too were given medicines worth around Rs 7,000 by the clinic operator. However, when the drug inspectors asked for information about his degree, he could not show one. During the raid, a grinder, a mixer and numerous medicine labels were also found inside the clinic. However, no medicines from any company were found at the clinic. Instead, he was manufacturing medicines himself and supplying them with his own labels,” Napalchyal said.
He said the team also found homeopathic medicines at the premises. All the medicines have been confiscated. An application has been filed with the District Court requesting legal action against the operator.
Napalchyal said that while legal action will be taken in accordance with the District Court's orders, the union ministry will also take action after receiving the test report on the samples collected.