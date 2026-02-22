ETV Bharat / state

Unlicensed Ayurvedic Clinic, Illegal Pharmaceutical Unit Unearthed In Dehradun; Rs 1 Crore Seized

Dehradun: Authorities in Uttarakhand have unearthed a fake Ayurvedic clinic and an illegal pharmaceutical factory in Dehradun that had been operating for several years. The Triphala Herbal Centre on Sahastradhara Road had been allegedly operating for several years and also supplied medicines online across the country.

Sources disclosed that following a complaint, the Union Ministry of AYUSH has sought information about the Centre from the Uttarakhand AYUSH Department a few days ago. Following this, a team from the Union Ministry of AYUSH that arrived in Dehradun on February 20 conducted a raid on this allegedly fake Ayurvedic clinic and illegal pharmaceutical factory. During the raid, the team recovered a large quantity of illegal medicines, some illegally labelled medicines and Rs 1 crore in cash.

Sources said the scam had been going on for five years. It is learnt that the operator of this clinic was promoting himself as a registered doctor despite not holding a valid degree in Ayurveda. Using the title of an acupressure therapist, he was allegedly providing medical advice for serious ailments like diabetes and blood pressure. He had also been illegally supplying adulterated medicines across the country.

The Union AYUSH Ministry’s team has left with the samples of the medicines and it is suspected that these Ayurvedic medicines may be adulterated with medicines from other medical systems. At present, the unit has been sealed by the Uttarakhand AYUSH Department.