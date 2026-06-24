ETV Bharat / state

Unless An Elected Representative, No One Should Enter School Premises Without Headmaster's Permission: Chennai Mayor

Chennai: Chennai Mayor Priya on Wednesday warned that no one, unless they are an elected representative, may enter school premises without the headmaster's permission. She said appropriate action will be taken against anyone entering the premises henceforth.

She made this announcement during the monthly meeting of the Greater Chennai Corporation which was held after a gap of three months. This was the first corporation meeting held since the TVK government was formed in Tamil Nadu. While invitations were extended to MLAs to attend the meeting, only Royapuram MLA Vijay Damu participated.

During the 'Zero Hour', DMK councillor Kavi Ganesan said, "Outsiders are entering corporation schools and distributing food items to students. This poses a risk to the students' health. Such an incident occurred in a school within my ward. Subsequently, I met the headmaster concerned and asked if there was permission for outsiders to distribute food or conduct private events for students."

Responding to this, Mayor Priya stated, "Outsiders with no connection to the school will not be permitted to enter corporation schools to distribute food or other items to students. Even elected representatives must obtain permission from the headmaster concerned if they wish to distribute food items to students."

Following this, AIADMK councillor Ashwini remarked, "In corporation schools, children are being asked to display photographs of the Chief Minister and sing songs promoting their policies." Mayor Priya warned, "MLAs and their assistants may visit schools, but no one else should visit in a political capacity. School premises are places where children learn and grow; they should not be taught wrong paths, nor should opportunities for such influences be created.”

“Headmasters must monitor whoever visits. This is unacceptable. From now on, action will be taken against anyone who enters the school premises unauthorisedly," she said.