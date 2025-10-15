ETV Bharat / state

Unknown Fever Kills 7 In Uttarakhand's Almora, Health Department Monitors Situation

Almora: An unknown fever outbreak has claimed at least seven lives in Uttarakhand's Almora district in the last few days, triggering concern among both locals and the state health department.

According to officials, elderly and middle-aged individuals of Dhauladevi and Chaukhutia areas of the district have been affected the most.

The deceased have been identified as Ganga Dutt Joshi (62) of Gangolihat, Harish Chandra Joshi (60), Madan Ram (72), ASHA worker Hansi Bhatt of Jageshwar, Daya Shankar Pandey (45), Govind Singh Bajela (45), and Chandra Devi (70). Another individual, Kailash Chandra, 35, a resident of Chaukhutia, also died under suspicious circumstances, an official said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Naveen Chandra Tiwari said three fatalities were due to viral infections and four others, who were elderly, are suspected to have had heart ailments. However, the exact cause of the deaths could not be ascertained, he said.