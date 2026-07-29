ETV Bharat / state

Unite For Cauvery Issue, Save TN From Becoming Desert: DMK Leader Duraimurugan

Vellore: Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan has urged all political parties in Tamil Nadu to set aside differences and unite over the Cauvery river dispute, warning that inaction could "turn the state into a desert."

Duraimurugan lashed out at recent statements made in Parliament by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary, who claimed that the 2018 Supreme Court verdict did not explicitly require Karnataka to obtain consent from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Puducherry before undertaking construction projects like Mekedatu.

Terming the union minister's remarks factually incorrect and dangerous, Duraimurugan read excerpts from legal documents and court rulings, emphasising that any construction across the Cauvery requires the consent of the concerned basin states.

"This is not a party issue; Tamil Nadu is turning into a desert," he said, while addressing reporters on Tuesday and demanded that the state government strongly contest the central minister's statements and register a privilege motion in the assembly against the suppression of facts.