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Unite For Cauvery Issue, Save TN From Becoming Desert: DMK Leader Duraimurugan

DMK leader Duraimurugan lashed out at recent statements made in Parliament by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary.

FILE- Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan
FILE- Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : July 29, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Vellore: Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan has urged all political parties in Tamil Nadu to set aside differences and unite over the Cauvery river dispute, warning that inaction could "turn the state into a desert."

Duraimurugan lashed out at recent statements made in Parliament by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary, who claimed that the 2018 Supreme Court verdict did not explicitly require Karnataka to obtain consent from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Puducherry before undertaking construction projects like Mekedatu.

Terming the union minister's remarks factually incorrect and dangerous, Duraimurugan read excerpts from legal documents and court rulings, emphasising that any construction across the Cauvery requires the consent of the concerned basin states.

"This is not a party issue; Tamil Nadu is turning into a desert," he said, while addressing reporters on Tuesday and demanded that the state government strongly contest the central minister's statements and register a privilege motion in the assembly against the suppression of facts.

Criticising the approach of writing letters to the central government, the DMK leader called for aggressive legal and political action, suggesting that leaders and legal experts should directly challenge such moves in Delhi.

He also recalled the legacy of former chief ministers, noting how leaders like M G Ramachandran and M Karunanidhi historically handled interstate river disputes by taking all parties along.

Also Read:

  1. Karnataka To Challenge CWRC Order Directing Release of Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu
  2. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Writes to PM Modi, Asks Him Not To Approve Karnataka's Mekedatu Dam Project

TAGGED:

DMK LEADER DURAIMURUGAN
TAMIL NADU
TAMIL NADU CAUVERY ISSUE

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