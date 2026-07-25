Unique Savings Scheme, 'Vitthal Bhishi' Has Broken Shackles Of Usury
A community-based rotating savings and credit group is now an example of how people can earn a good sum through legal means.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kolhapur: The 'Vitthal Bhishi' (a community-based rotating savings and credit group) is now an example of how people can earn a good sum through legal means. What began with a corpus of ₹18,000 has now grown to ₹50 lakhs.
While the term 'Bhishi' usually brings a conventional concept of monthly kitty contribution to mind, this particular initiative is distinct. It runs on the principles of upholding the essence and ethics of the Warkari spiritual tradition.
This savings group has been operating for the last 25 years in Bastvade village, Kolhapur district and stands as a practical embodiment of Jagadguru Tukaram Maharaj’s teaching of 'earning wealth through honest means.'
25 years of savings group
This savings group has a significant challenge of curbing corruption within the cooperative sector by following laws and regulations diligently. In fact, this initiative has successfully run for the past 28 years based on a unique principle that 'Lord Vitthal is the sole object of faith, the guarantor, the cause, and the ultimate security'.
Vitthal Bishi was launched in 1997, and now this group has managed savings of ₹50 lakhs with just a small amount of ₹950, while also providing financial support to Warkaris members to help them procure seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural products, which they would require for farming. Currently, they have 102 members.
In this small village of Bastvade, which is on the border of Maharashtra and Karnataka, these 2,000 resident devotees have been nurturing a Warkari devotional tradition of a savings initiative which is inspiring and worth emulating.
The 'Vitthal Bhishi' was founded by Hari Bhakta Parayan P R Patil Guruji, who is now 92 years old. He has shown that a savings group can function seamlessly without paperwork and corruption.
On every Ekadashi, members of the Bhishi gather at the Vithal temple to listen to a spiritual discourse before making their annual contributions. Those accumulated funds are distributed as loans to members of their community the following day. Interestingly, all these loans are fully recovered without any need for rollovers or extensions before every Ashwin Vadya Ekadashi, also popularly known as Indira Ekadashi.
Values of savings group
The group is grounded in strong values such as integrity, ethics, and self-discipline, whereby not a single rupee of debt has gone into default in the last 25 years. This Bhishi cycle concludes annually just before Kartik Shuddha Ekadashi.
The original objective was to provide members with funds for the Kartik Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur. However, the group’s financial operations have since its origin expanded significantly. In the first year, the total fund collected was ₹18,000. In its 25th year, the total savings have crossed the ₹50 lakh mark. PR Patil Guruji said, "It is satisfying that Warkaris who undertake the annual Pandhari Wari (pilgrimage) every year are benefiting from this initiative."
Borrowing terms
Unlike the complicated bureaucratic procedures that banks and money lenders make borrowers go through, under this scheme, they are not expected to submit a formal written application asking for a loan. Warkaris don't spend huge amounts on any filing. Only an oral request is enough to get them a loan. These loans range from ₹1,000 to ₹2 lakhs based on just two signatures, that of the borrower and a member acting as a guarantor. Nearly a total of ₹40 to ₹42 lakhs are disbursed annually.
Low administrative cost is another key feature of this Bhishi. They incur only ₹950 for managing a fund of ₹40 lakhs. This expenditure includes ₹140 for the Bhishi register, ₹100 for typing and photocopying contribution sheets, ₹550 for travel expenses, and ₹141 for mobile recharges. They also charge ₹12 for calculator batteries, and an annual honourarium of ₹7 for the manager. All transactions are recorded in one register.
Savings led by secular principles
Villagers of all faiths, devotees of Lord Vitthal, participate in the various programs held throughout the year. Arjun Bhosale-Patil stated that the funds generated through this scheme assist members in purchasing agricultural implements, seeds, and other farming necessities.