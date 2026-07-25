ETV Bharat / state

Unique Savings Scheme, 'Vitthal Bhishi' Has Broken Shackles Of Usury

A Unique Savings Scheme, 'Vitthal Bhishi' has broken the shackles of usury and helped over a 100 Warkaris incur profit of Rs 50 lakhs ( ETV Bharat )

Kolhapur: The 'Vitthal Bhishi' (a community-based rotating savings and credit group) is now an example of how people can earn a good sum through legal means. What began with a corpus of ₹18,000 has now grown to ₹50 lakhs.

While the term 'Bhishi' usually brings a conventional concept of monthly kitty contribution to mind, this particular initiative is distinct. It runs on the principles of upholding the essence and ethics of the Warkari spiritual tradition.

This savings group has been operating for the last 25 years in Bastvade village, Kolhapur district and stands as a practical embodiment of Jagadguru Tukaram Maharaj’s teaching of 'earning wealth through honest means.'

25 years of savings group

This savings group has a significant challenge of curbing corruption within the cooperative sector by following laws and regulations diligently. In fact, this initiative has successfully run for the past 28 years based on a unique principle that 'Lord Vitthal is the sole object of faith, the guarantor, the cause, and the ultimate security'.

Vitthal Bishi was launched in 1997, and now this group has managed savings of ₹50 lakhs with just a small amount of ₹950, while also providing financial support to Warkaris members to help them procure seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural products, which they would require for farming. Currently, they have 102 members.

In this small village of Bastvade, which is on the border of Maharashtra and Karnataka, these 2,000 resident devotees have been nurturing a Warkari devotional tradition of a savings initiative which is inspiring and worth emulating.

The 'Vitthal Bhishi' was founded by Hari Bhakta Parayan P R Patil Guruji, who is now 92 years old. He has shown that a savings group can function seamlessly without paperwork and corruption.

On every Ekadashi, members of the Bhishi gather at the Vithal temple to listen to a spiritual discourse before making their annual contributions. Those accumulated funds are distributed as loans to members of their community the following day. Interestingly, all these loans are fully recovered without any need for rollovers or extensions before every Ashwin Vadya Ekadashi, also popularly known as Indira Ekadashi.