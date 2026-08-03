ETV Bharat / state

Prominent Researcher On Odisha's Temples, Heritage Anil Dey No More

Cuttack: Anil Dey, a researcher and prominent writer on ancient temple architecture, history and construction science of Odisha died of heart attack at his Cuttack residence.

He was 96. Dey was suffering from age-related diseases and had been undergoing treatment for for the last few days. He breathed his last on Monday morning. His demise has left an irreplaceable void in the field of historical research, temple architecture studies and conservation in Odisha.

Dey had created a unique identity for himself in the field of research on temple architecture, history and construction science. As the Chairman of Kalinga Heritage Preservation Trust (KHPT), he worked tirelessly for the conservation of Odisha's heritage and scientific study of temple architecture.