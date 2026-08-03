Prominent Researcher On Odisha's Temples, Heritage Anil Dey No More
Dey died of age-related ailments at his residence in Cuttack. He was 96, reports Narayan Sahu.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Cuttack: Anil Dey, a researcher and prominent writer on ancient temple architecture, history and construction science of Odisha died of heart attack at his Cuttack residence.
He was 96. Dey was suffering from age-related diseases and had been undergoing treatment for for the last few days. He breathed his last on Monday morning. His demise has left an irreplaceable void in the field of historical research, temple architecture studies and conservation in Odisha.
Dey had created a unique identity for himself in the field of research on temple architecture, history and construction science. As the Chairman of Kalinga Heritage Preservation Trust (KHPT), he worked tirelessly for the conservation of Odisha's heritage and scientific study of temple architecture.
An accomplished engineer, researcher and writer, he conducted research on construction techniques, construction methods and structural features of ancient temples and historical monuments of Odisha for over six decades. By integrating engineering science with traditional archaeological studies, he analyzed historical architecture from a new ad novel perspective.
Dey especially analyzed the engineering techniques, mathematical proportions, load-bearing capacity and construction methods used in the construction of Odisha's temples on a scientific basis. His research contributed significantly to uncovering the extraordinary scientific potential of ancient Kalinga architecture.
Dey was also a popular author. His notable book 'Ark Kshetra Konark', revolved around the architecture, construction science and historical significance of the Konark Sun Temple. The book went through several editions and its English and Bengali translations were also published. Recognizing its research value, IIT Madras included the book in its curriculum.
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