Unique Object Believed To Be Fossil From Prehistoric Times Discovered In Idukki Village
The object discovered during the execution of the MNREGA project is being handed over to the Archaeology Department for investigations
Published : May 30, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Idukki: There is palpable excitement among the residents of Murikkumthotti in Rajakumari Gram Panchayat in Idukki over the discovery of an object believed to be a fossil millions of years old.
What came up during the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the form of a shapely stone has caught the fancy of the scientific community. Preliminary investigations by the Forest Department officials suggest that the object may be a fossilised molar of a giant elephant or mammoth from prehistoric times.
It is learnt that the workers executing a task under MNREGA found the object while clearing debris. The parallel layers on it made it stand out from ordinary stones. The curious workers picked it up and were taken aback by the small stone that weighed about 2 kg and exhibited a strange colour combination of dark brown, red and cream.
"Its strange shape was noticed while removing the soil. It looked like a stone, but when I picked it up, it was so heavy that I was overwhelmed," said one of the workers, Lissy Baby.
Experts say that, scientifically, the teeth of animals belonging to the elephant family are not like human teeth. Their structure comprises vertical enamel layers (lamellae) that are bonded together with a special substance called 'cementum'. Their chewing surface functions like the inside of a large mixer jar, aiding in grinding grass and thick plants efficiently.
As the softer parts wear away over time, these ridges become visible. The colour variations observed suggest that the object has undergone significant mineralisation or fossilisation. It feels so heavy because its organic matter has been completely replaced by minerals from groundwater over thousands or millions of years, turning it into stone.
Experts say that the structure discovered resembles that of organisms from the Pleistocene epoch in the Indian subcontinent. There are three possibilities being studied. It could belong to the ancient straight-horned elephants (Palaeoloxodon namadicus) that once roamed India. Their teeth, when worn down, display distinctive wrinkles on the enamel.
It could also be that of Stegodon, the elephant ancestors that had specially roof-shaped ridges on their teeth. If this is a genuine fossil, it would be the largest evidence of their existence in the forests of Idukki. The third probability is that of being a molar of a mammoth that had very close and narrow layers.
Besides, the experts are not ruling out the possibility of deception by nature, where sedimentary rocks with high iron content formed due to climate changes (ironstone concretions) can resemble fossils very closely.
Currently, it is kept in the village office, where Village Assistant Jintro Abraham personally received the specimen. "It will be handed over to the relevant Archaeology Department officials," he said.
Experts say that fossils of ancient elephants are of great scientific importance as they help in studying the migration routes of these creatures and the past climate of Kerala.