ETV Bharat / state

Unique Object Believed To Be Fossil From Prehistoric Times Discovered In Idukki Village

Idukki: There is palpable excitement among the residents of Murikkumthotti in Rajakumari Gram Panchayat in Idukki over the discovery of an object believed to be a fossil millions of years old.

What came up during the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the form of a shapely stone has caught the fancy of the scientific community. Preliminary investigations by the Forest Department officials suggest that the object may be a fossilised molar of a giant elephant or mammoth from prehistoric times.

It is learnt that the workers executing a task under MNREGA found the object while clearing debris. The parallel layers on it made it stand out from ordinary stones. The curious workers picked it up and were taken aback by the small stone that weighed about 2 kg and exhibited a strange colour combination of dark brown, red and cream.

"Its strange shape was noticed while removing the soil. It looked like a stone, but when I picked it up, it was so heavy that I was overwhelmed," said one of the workers, Lissy Baby.

Experts say that, scientifically, the teeth of animals belonging to the elephant family are not like human teeth. Their structure comprises vertical enamel layers (lamellae) that are bonded together with a special substance called 'cementum'. Their chewing surface functions like the inside of a large mixer jar, aiding in grinding grass and thick plants efficiently.

As the softer parts wear away over time, these ridges become visible. The colour variations observed suggest that the object has undergone significant mineralisation or fossilisation. It feels so heavy because its organic matter has been completely replaced by minerals from groundwater over thousands or millions of years, turning it into stone.