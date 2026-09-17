ETV Bharat / state

Unique 'Laddu-Eating Competition' At Gujarat's Tarnetar Fair, Winner Eats 28 Laddus In 30 Minutes

Surendranagar: A 'Laddu-Eating Competition', organised as part of the Rural Olympics at the world-famous Tarnetar Fair in Thangadh taluka of Gujarat's Surendranagar district became a major crowd-puller, drawing people from across the district for this unique contest.

The major attraction at this fair, jointly organised by the Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities (Gandhinagar), the Sports Authority of Gujarat, the District Training Centre (Limbdi), and the Tarnetar Gram Panchayat, is the unique contest that is deeply rooted in the folk culture and traditions of the Jhalawad region.

The competition saw 28 participants, aged between 25 and 75 years, enthusiastically taking part in the event. According to the rules, participants were asked to eat as many sugar-sweetened 'besan' (gram flour) laddus served with dal (lentil stew) as they could within a stipulated time of 30 minutes.

As soon as the competition began, the participants started eating the laddus rapidly. Within the first 15 minutes, most participants had consumed an average of 15 laddus and started dropping out of the contest one by one. Only five participants qualified to the final stage. As the contestants reached eating 22, 24, and 26 laddus, the audience cheered them with thunderous applause.