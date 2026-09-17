Unique 'Laddu-Eating Competition' At Gujarat's Tarnetar Fair, Winner Eats 28 Laddus In 30 Minutes
The winner, Balvantbhai Raghvani from Ori village in Vinchiya taluka, had also won last year's laddu-eating competition.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Surendranagar: A 'Laddu-Eating Competition', organised as part of the Rural Olympics at the world-famous Tarnetar Fair in Thangadh taluka of Gujarat's Surendranagar district became a major crowd-puller, drawing people from across the district for this unique contest.
The major attraction at this fair, jointly organised by the Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities (Gandhinagar), the Sports Authority of Gujarat, the District Training Centre (Limbdi), and the Tarnetar Gram Panchayat, is the unique contest that is deeply rooted in the folk culture and traditions of the Jhalawad region.
The competition saw 28 participants, aged between 25 and 75 years, enthusiastically taking part in the event. According to the rules, participants were asked to eat as many sugar-sweetened 'besan' (gram flour) laddus served with dal (lentil stew) as they could within a stipulated time of 30 minutes.
As soon as the competition began, the participants started eating the laddus rapidly. Within the first 15 minutes, most participants had consumed an average of 15 laddus and started dropping out of the contest one by one. Only five participants qualified to the final stage. As the contestants reached eating 22, 24, and 26 laddus, the audience cheered them with thunderous applause.
Ultimately, Balvantbhai Raghvani, a resident of Ori village in Vinchiya taluka and the previous year's winner, secured the first place by consuming 28 laddus in 30 minutes. Balvantbhai was declared the champion and awarded a cash prize of Rs 2,000.
District Collector G H Solanki, who was present at the event, said that the immense enthusiasm and response from the public truly enhanced the joy of participation for the contestants. "The Tarnetar Fair not only preserves our cultural heritage but also fosters a spirit of joy, enthusiasm, and brotherhood among people," Solanki said.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Vaidika Bihani, Prant Officer K N Kacha, and District Sports Development Officer Parth Chauhan attended the event.
"I have been winning the Laddu-Eating Competition at the Tarnetar Fair for the past two years. Competitions like this take place nowhere else but at the Tarnetar Fair, which is regarded as a cultural, religious, and mythological event. Participating in such a competition gives me a sense of satisfaction," said winner Balvantbhai Raghvani.
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