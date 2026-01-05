Unique 'Green Cave' Discovered In Chhattisgarh's Kanger Valley National Park
The Green Cave in Bastar’s Kanger Valley offers unique natural beauty, boosting tourism potential while creating local jobs and promoting regional development.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Bastar: Chhattisgarh’s iconic Kanger Valley National Park added another feather to its cap as a unique natural formation, named the “Green Cave”, has been discovered in the area.
The site will be included in the state's tourism map to add a new dimension to tourism in the Valley, said Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap.
“This will help generate local employment opportunities and accelerate regional development. The tourists will soon be able to experience the natural beauty of this extraordinary cave firsthand,” he said.
Located in the Kotumsar area, the Green Cave derives its name from the presence of green microbial layers found on the limestone formations and stalactites hanging from its walls and ceiling. Formed of limestone and rock, the cave is considered one of the rare and distinctive caves of the Kanger Valley.
The approach to the Green Cave passes through large rocky stretches, and the green walls covered with microbial deposits welcome the visitors.
Moving further inside, a huge chamber becomes visible, from where visitors can witness massive and gleaming stalactites and flowstones, stone layers formed by flowing water, enhancing the cave’s grandeur.
The Chhattisgarh Forest Department is currently protecting the cave through regular monitoring. The project is headed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, V. Srinivasan, along with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Shri Arun Pandey, who has played a crucial role.
