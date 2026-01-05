ETV Bharat / state

Unique 'Green Cave' Discovered In Chhattisgarh's Kanger Valley National Park

Bastar: Chhattisgarh’s iconic Kanger Valley National Park added another feather to its cap as a unique natural formation, named the “Green Cave”, has been discovered in the area.

The site will be included in the state's tourism map to add a new dimension to tourism in the Valley, said Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap.

“This will help generate local employment opportunities and accelerate regional development. The tourists will soon be able to experience the natural beauty of this extraordinary cave firsthand,” he said.

Located in the Kotumsar area, the Green Cave derives its name from the presence of green microbial layers found on the limestone formations and stalactites hanging from its walls and ceiling. Formed of limestone and rock, the cave is considered one of the rare and distinctive caves of the Kanger Valley.