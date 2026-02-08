ETV Bharat / state

Unique Food Hut By Bengal College Shows Nutritionists Can Be Culinary Artists

More than 30 stalls by the students and popular hoteliers were set up at the food hut. To convince students that preparing food can be a future career path, a food competition was organised. Madhura Dutta, a dietician of the Asansol Division of the Eastern Railway, was the judge at the event.

The Food and Nutrition department of the college organised a unique food hut, where students prepared food that was not only incomparable in taste and smell, but also nutritious. From professors to common people, everyone bought and tasted them. Additionally, a competition on the nutritional value and ideas of the food prepared by the students, a seminar on food, and awareness about diabetes control were organised. The college authorities said this was an event to provide hands-on experience to the students of food science to help them decide on their careers.

Asansol: If a nutritionist prepares food and that is marketed, then it will have a great demand among the health-conscious people. To show that a nutritionist is not just a dietician but can be a renowned culinary artist, Asansol Girls College in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal has taken a novel initiative to help students stand on their feet in future and show them a new direction.

"Someone studying nutrition can become a dietician. We have studied that. But if a student of nutrition prepares food, then there can be no doubt about the nutritional value of the preparation. As people are very health-conscious today, they will definitely go for food prepared by a nutritionist. Another message is that if a nutritionist can enter the food business, then both nutritious and tasty food will reach the people. I visited the stalls today. Each of them has prepared excellent food. They have a lot of potential," Dutta said.

Students with the items they prepared. (ETV Bharat)

Swati Chakraborty, principal and a renowned environmental scientist, said, "We have thought beyond the classroom education system. The biggest problem facing the current generation is livelihood. This fair has been organised to teach them how to directly apply the subject they are studying in the field. Until now, many people thought studying food and nutrition could only lead to becoming a dietitian. However, this initiative is to open up the new idea to the students that one can also become an entrepreneur and bring the culinary arts of the kitchen directly to the customers. We have received a very good response and will do it in a bigger way in the future."

Students Olivia Hussain, Tanushree Kumbhakar and Moumita Palra, who participated in the competition, said, "This is the first such initiative in the girls' college, and we are very happy to be a part of it. We have tried to make our food tasty while maintaining its nutritional value. We have not used sugar or anything harmful to the body."

A student at her food stall. (ETV Bharat)

Vinayak Mishra, professor of the Sanskrit department, said, "The enthusiasm among the students is remarkable. We are buying food from everyone to encourage them. Each of them has made wonderful dishes. We would like to organise this event on a bigger scale in the future, so that more students can participate."