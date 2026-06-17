ETV Bharat / state

Unique Farm Ponds Help Gujarat Farmers Irrigate Crops During Dry Spells

Aravalli: Farmers in Gujarat’s Aravalli district have launched a unique initiative to tackle water scarcity. By carefully digging large sections of land and lining them with plastic sheets, they have created “poly-ponds” to collect water, helping protect crops and sustain irrigation during unpredictable rainfall.

One of the farmers, who is successfully using the “poly pond” is Chetanbhai Narayanbhai Velani of Shantipura Kampa village. He has constructed a one-acre farm pond with a 22-foot-deep pit lined with high-gauge plastic to store rainwater.

“The pond turned a lifeline for me as it has enabled me to irrigate nearly 50 bighas of farmland for the past five years,” he said. “The water body helps me support both winter and summer crops in my farm”

The stored water also provides a crucial source of drinking water during shortages. Farmers said the ponds serve as an essential backup amid delayed monsoons and the El Niño weather pattern.