Unique Farm Ponds Help Gujarat Farmers Irrigate Crops During Dry Spells
Farmers in Gujarat’s Aravalli district have created plastic-lined “poly-ponds” to store rainwater for irrigation and ensure drinking water during scarcity, are seeking government subsidies.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Aravalli: Farmers in Gujarat’s Aravalli district have launched a unique initiative to tackle water scarcity. By carefully digging large sections of land and lining them with plastic sheets, they have created “poly-ponds” to collect water, helping protect crops and sustain irrigation during unpredictable rainfall.
One of the farmers, who is successfully using the “poly pond” is Chetanbhai Narayanbhai Velani of Shantipura Kampa village. He has constructed a one-acre farm pond with a 22-foot-deep pit lined with high-gauge plastic to store rainwater.
“The pond turned a lifeline for me as it has enabled me to irrigate nearly 50 bighas of farmland for the past five years,” he said. “The water body helps me support both winter and summer crops in my farm”
The stored water also provides a crucial source of drinking water during shortages. Farmers said the ponds serve as an essential backup amid delayed monsoons and the El Niño weather pattern.
Local farmers said the construction of such a pond costs up to Rs 13 lakh, which is not affordable for them. They called for consistent financial support to expand the water conservation model in every village.
“There is a need for a government subsidy which will allow all farmers to adopt the initiative. If the government provides subsidies, more farmers will be able to build similar farm ponds and achieve better crop yields,” they added.
Another farmer, Krish Jitendrabhai Patel from Meghraj taluka, has also adopted the technique by constructing a one-acre poly-pond that stores rainwater along with excess borewell water. “The stored water is used to irrigate around 50 bighas of farmland and support summer cultivation,” he said.
The success of these farm ponds has inspired other farmers in the region to plan to concern rainwater as a long-term solution to repeated water shortages. Farmers hoped the poly-pond model could emerge as an effective tool for improving agricultural resilience in other states as well.
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