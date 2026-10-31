Unique Bronze Images Of Lord Nataraja, Goddess Sivakami Found In Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam
Minister A. Rajmohan said that the two idols were found with their respective supporting pedestals at a depth of one meter during the ongoing excavation.
By PTI
Published : October 31, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Chennai: Unique Chola-era bronze alloy idols of Lord Nataraja in the classical Ananda Tandava (cosmic dance of bliss) posture and a gracefully sculpted Goddess Sivakami were recovered by the Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department during excavation in Nagapattinam, Minister A. Rajmohan has said.
The two idols were found with their respective supporting pedestals at a depth of one meter during the ongoing excavation, which commenced on August 3, he said.
தமிழ்நாடு அரசு தொல்லியல் துறை சார்பில் நாகப்பட்டினத்தில் அகழாய்வுப் பணிகள் நடைபெற்று வருகின்றன. இதில், தமிழர்களின் தொன்மையையும் வரலாற்றுச் சிறப்பையும் பறைசாற்றும் சான்றுகள் கிடைத்து வருகின்றன. ஆம், சோழர் காலத்தைச் சேர்ந்த வெண்கல நடராஜர் மற்றும் சிவகாமி அம்மன் சிலைகள் உள்ளிட்ட பல சிலைகள் கண்டெடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன என்பதை மகிழ்ச்சியுடன் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். மாண்புமிகு முதல்வர் @CMOTamilnadu அவர்களின் நல்லாட்சியில், தமிழர்களின் தொன்மை, பண்பாடு மற்றும் வரலாற்றைப் பறைசாற்றும் தொல்லியல் ஆய்வுப் பணிகள் மென்மேலும் சிறப்பாக நடைபெற்று வருகின்றன.— Rajmohan (@imrajmohan) October 30, 2026
"Excavation works are currently underway in Nagapattinam under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu government's Department of Archaeology. Through these efforts, evidence showcasing the antiquity and historical significance of the Tamil people is being uncovered. I am delighted to share that several statues have been discovered, including bronze idols of Natarajar and Sivakami Amman from the Chola era," Rajmohan, the Tamil Development Minister, said, posting the images on X on Friday.
Rajmohan, who also holds the School Education and Information and Publicity department portfolios, further said that "under the benevolent governance of the honourable Chief Minister @CMOTamilnadu, archaeological research initiatives that highlight the antiquity, culture, and history of the Tamil people are progressing with even greater excellence."
Lord Nataraja's idol in standing position measures 110 cm in height and 100 cm in width. The four-armed deity is captured in the classical 'Ananda Tandava' posture.
Goddess Sivakami also in standing position is 82 cm in height and 23 cm in width. The two-armed goddess is gracefully sculpted in the traditional 'Tribhanga' (triple-bend) posture.
Based on initial analyses of their physical traits, iconographic attributes, ornamental etchings, and pedestal style, experts estimate the idols date back to the 12th century AD (late Chola period). These artifacts offer crucial material evidence on the religious practices, metallurgical engineering, and maritime trade-era metal sculpture schools centered around Nagapattinam under Chola rule, an official said. Nagapattinam holds a distinct place in archaeological history for its diverse buried metal treasures.
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