ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Sanjay Kumar's Son Booked In Counter-Complaint

Hyderabad: A sexual harassment case was registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son here following allegations of sexual harassment, after he lodged a complaint alleging extortion and criminal intimidation against the girl and her parents.

The union minister's son Bhageerath, in his compalint, said that the girl who got acquainted to him, invited him to her family functions and group gatherings. He said he accompanied the girl to some holy places as part of a friends group, believing her family to be trustworthy.

He charged that the girl and her parents began forcing him to marry her and that they then resorted to intimidation. He said that he did not budge. Following it up on that, the the girl's parents demanded ransom saying that they will file false complaints if he did not make the payout.

Out of fear, he said he had paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father. According to him, the family had now demanded Rs five crores and that the girl's mother had threatened to commit suicide if he did not pay up.