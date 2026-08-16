ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Questions Cong Govt Over Printing Photos Of CM, Minister On Ration Cards

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday questioned the Congress government in Telangana for printing photos of CM A Revanth Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on the smart PDS ration cards issued by the state government.

Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home, also asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo is not printed on the cards, though the Centre provides rice to the state government.

"Neither the chief minister nor the concerned minister is permanent," he told reporters here. He claimed that about Rs 600 crores is being spent on the smart cards.

Sanjay Kumar said the cards distributed by the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka had former chief minister Siddaramaiah's photo, which became useless after he stepped down from the post.